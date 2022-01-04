GEDNEY ASSOCIATION WITHDRAWS ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUE APPEAL.

Hits: 18

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From the Gedney Farms Association Newsletter. January 4, 2021:

Subsequent to the recent FASNY sale to a residential home builder the Board decided, upon advice of our attorney, to withdraw our lawsuit since it is moot as it pertained to the FASNY project. I would like to thank our former neighbor, Dan Seidel, who represented the Association before the Appellate Court.

Although the 10 year FASNY ordeal was at times quite contentious, I am pleased that our opposition to the FASNY plan was always professional, sticking to the facts and respectful of alternative views. Our position has always been consistent: any development proposal for the former golf course property that would adversely impact the residential quality and character of our neighborhood would be strongly opposed. The unity and diligence of Gedney Farms residents in conjunction with residents from other White Plains neighborhoods was essential in prevailing over very powerful forces.

As the new development plan emerges we will keep you informed and promise a vigorous review.

On behalf of the Board I wish you a Happy and Peaceful New Year.

John Sheehan

President