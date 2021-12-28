GOVERNOR: MONDAY UPDATE ON COVID: 65% OF NEW NEW YORK COVID CASES ARE OMICRON COVID VARIENT RELATED

Hits: 16



Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers Monday on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we come home from holiday gatherings, it is as important as ever to take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 this season,” Governor Hochul said. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you haven’t yet, get vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is the best tool we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe as we head into the new year. Take advantage of having it readily available and get yours today.”

Data this morning in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 64.1% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/12/21 and 12/25/21. This increase compared to the result announced on Friday, which covered 12/10/2021 to 12/23/2021, and slightly higher than all previous levels, is indicative of the ongoing spread of Omicron in NYS.



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

* Numbers with an asterisk were last updated as of Dec. 24 as the HERDS system was down in observance of the holiday.

** Vaccination numbers compiled by the CDC as of Dec. 24.

*** Due to the Holiday, today’s report has data from Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, where available.

Test Results Reported – Dec. 24: 400,030/Dec. 25: 257,325***

– Dec. 24: 400,030/Dec. 25: 257,325*** Total Positive – Dec. 24: 49,708/Dec. 25: 36,454***

– Dec. 24: 49,708/Dec. 25: 36,454*** Percent Positive – 14.17%

– 14.17% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.70%

– 11.70% Patient Hospitalization – 4,891*

– 4,891* Patients Newly Admitted – 839*

– 839* Patients in ICU – 880 (-4)*

– 880 (-4)* Patients in ICU with Intubation – 501 (+6)*

– 501 (+6)* Total Discharges – 226,474 (+676)*

– 226,474 (+676)* New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60*

– 60* Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,929*

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 47,929* The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,751

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 33,105,549

– 33,105,549 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,046

– 29,046 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 732,953

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.6%

– 88.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.3%

– 80.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%**

– 95.0%** Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.6%**

– 82.6%** Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.4%

– 77.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.4%

– 69.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%**

– 82.9%** Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3**

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Dec. 23 Dec. 24 Dec. 25 Capital Region 73.13 73.88 72.5 Central New York 76.38 75.36 73.28 Finger Lakes 59.28 57.42 54.51 Long Island 173.85 201.92 216.1 Mid-Hudson 116.99 134.3 140.16 Mohawk Valley 75.8 70.47 64.44 New York City 204.25 237.31 256.7 North Country 51.01 50.23 46.44 Southern Tier 91.26 86.18 70.34 Western New York 59.65 65.41 68.37 Statewide 147.83 168.15 178.37

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 23, 2021 Friday, December 24, 2021 Saturday, December 25, 2021 Capital Region 8.61% 9.03% 9.23% Central New York 8.77% 8.69% 9.05% Finger Lakes 8.38% 8.52% 8.85% Long Island 13.05% 13.98% 14.79% Mid-Hudson 9.43% 10.35% 11.04% Mohawk Valley 8.79% 9.21% 9.40% New York City 10.20% 11.00% 11.76% North Country 6.96% 7.08% 7.07% Southern Tier 7.34% 7.91% 7.89% Western New York 8.88% 9.31% 9.69% Statewide 10.18% 10.98% 11.70%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, December 23, 2021 Friday, December 24, 2021 Saturday, December 25, 2021 Bronx 10.73% 12.37% 13.78% Kings 10.15% 10.86% 11.47% New York 9.70% 9.99% 10.50% Queens 10.69% 11.78% 12.70% Richmond 10.24% 11.46% 12.34%

Yesterday, 36,454 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled to 3,184,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 39,158 206 Allegany 6,861 7 Broome 32,356 134 Cattaraugus 11,289 6 Cayuga 11,035 18 Chautauqua 17,235 32 Chemung 14,609 36 Chenango 6,533 18 Clinton 9,519 48 Columbia 6,677 22 Cortland 6,999 40 Delaware 5,322 8 Dutchess 42,998 246 Erie 141,578 750 Essex 3,527 9 Franklin 6,273 19 Fulton 8,853 16 Genesee 9,903 14 Greene 5,831 20 Hamilton 584 0 Herkimer 9,779 24 Jefferson 12,884 21 Lewis 4,685 0 Livingston 8,284 13 Madison 8,702 10 Monroe 109,437 320 Montgomery 8,141 5 Nassau 268,422 3,438 Niagara 33,017 128 NYC 1,372,105 23,804 Oneida 37,742 44 Onondaga 67,800 307 Ontario 13,619 18 Orange 70,609 347 Orleans 6,322 7 Oswego 16,565 19 Otsego 6,438 13 Putnam 15,093 17 Rensselaer 20,247 99 Rockland 61,500 386 Saratoga 29,297 152 Schenectady 21,589 22 Schoharie 3,302 4 Schuyler 2,347 13 Seneca 3,812 4 St. Lawrence 14,848 20 Steuben 14,343 17 Suffolk 298,430 3,353 Sullivan 11,352 82 Tioga 7,398 13 Tompkins 10,997 70 Ulster 21,494 93 Warren 8,726 40 Washington 8,019 16 Wayne 11,980 11 Westchester 169,325 1,869 Wyoming 6,088 4 Yates 2,317 2 Grand Total 3,184,195 36,454

Given the extent of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains a higher percentage for the Omicron variant reported by the CDC.

As of Dec. 24, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 47,929. Death numbers were not compiled on Dec. 25 in observance of the holiday. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 2 Cattaraugus 2 Chautauqua 2 Chemung 1 Erie 5 Genesee 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 3 Livingston 2 Manhattan 2 Monroe 2 Nassau 3 Niagara 1 Oneida 4 Onondaga 2 Orange 1 Putnam 1 Queens 8 Richmond 2 Rockland 2 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Seneca 1 Suffolk 3 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 2 Grand Total 60

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 6,163 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,407 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:



People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 934,480 71 852,482 98 Central New York 626,785 -6 579,120 68 Finger Lakes 833,858 16 769,405 35 Long Island 2,072,264 -1,016 1,835,767 -4 Mid-Hudson 1,621,838 -387 1,418,544 92 Mohawk Valley 315,417 0 291,684 44 New York City 7,558,213 7,456 6,649,556 2,950 North Country 293,116 3 264,119 6 Southern Tier 424,519 -42 388,200 7 Western New York 919,188 68 839,426 111 Statewide 15,599,678 6,163 13,888,303 3,407

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.