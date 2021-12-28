TESTING IS ON AT COUNTY CENTER WEDNESDAY

Hits: 9
Westchester County has partnered with Quadrant Bio Sciences to offer FREE PCR COVID-19 testing at the Westchester County Center starting Wednesday, December 29.
This testing is APPOINTMENT ONLY – walk ins will not be accepted. Appointments will only be available 3 days in advance. Testing is for anyone experiencing symptoms or anyone who has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The testing is not for travel. Testing is available for all ages, including children and infants.
Tests can be scheduled here: http://www.westchestergov.com/health
Testing will be conducted through the below schedule:
- Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (full)
- Dec. 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (full)
- Jan. 3, Noon – 4 p.m.
- Jan. 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.