TESTING IS ON AT COUNTY CENTER WEDNESDAY

Westchester County has partnered with Quadrant Bio Sciences to offer FREE PCR COVID-19 testing at the Westchester County Center starting Wednesday, December 29.

This testing is APPOINTMENT ONLY – walk ins will not be accepted. Appointments will only be available 3 days in advance. Testing is for anyone experiencing symptoms or anyone who has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The testing is not for travel. Testing is available for all ages, including children and infants.

Tests can be scheduled here: http://www.westchestergov.com/health

Testing will be conducted through the below schedule: