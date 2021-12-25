GOVERNOR HOCHUL’S CHRISTMAS DAY MESSAGE

Hits: 10

I wanted to take a moment to wish you a very Merry Christmas. I know the pandemic has been difficult for every New Yorker, and as we continue to navigate COVID and its variants, there’s fatigue, uncertainty, and fear. I understand, and that’s why we’re working so diligently to help everyone stay safe.

Despite the challenges we face, this holiday season, I’m also filled with hope and optimism.

Every single day, I’m reminded of the strength, compassion, and resilience of the people living in this state. You’ve endured so much — and you keep moving forward.

From the essential workers who put their health on the line to keep us safe, to the small business owners, to the parents and teachers who worked so hard to give our kids a great education in exceptional circumstances, and to so many others, I am so grateful for each and every one of you this holiday season.

We’ve learned throughout this crisis that we truly are all in this together. There’s so much more that unites us than divides us.

I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that New York is going to come back stronger than ever. There is no better time to reflect on this moment of great opportunity than on Christmas. At the end of the day, this holiday is all about love, and family, and the beginning of a time when the world began to rethink what was possible.

So today, I want to thank you for all that you’ve done and will do to keep each other safe this holiday season. Get vaccinated and boosted. Talk to that loved one who hasn’t been vaccinated yet and make sure they do. Wear your mask and get tested.

The collective spirit of New Yorkers is the reason our state’s future is so bright. That’s why I am honored and so humbled to be your governor. From my family to yours, and on behalf of New York State, Merry Christmas.

Governor Kathy Hochul