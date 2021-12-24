IT’S NOT WHAT JESUS PROMISED. IT’S WHAT HE DID AND BEGAN, 2,021 YEARS AGO

Hits: 18

WPCNR NEWS AND COMMENT. By John F. Bailey. December 24, 2021:

WPCNR NEWS & COMMENT. By John F. Bailey. December 25, 2020:

It has been approximately 2,021 years since a confluence of bright stars guided three kings to the town of Bethlehem to pay respects to a “newborn king.”

This antique set which has been in my family for 75 years or so, commemorates that night (tonight) this day.

Since the day the baby, Jesus, was born in a stable, which was provided as a charity by the owner of the inn in Bethlehem, the baby’s deeds He was to achieve and His philosophy of loving your fellow man and woman that took root in a hostile world that was a world of subjugation, genocide, enslavement, and oppression — with violence.

A lot like today.

Religious beliefs aside.

Jesus may be the most influential man of all time, considering how his message of concern, respect, and kindness towards your fellow man and woman was unique at the time he lived and spread throughout the world without violence.

We would all do well, if when considering how to treat each other, make a decision, what would Jesus do?

I daresay the world would be a much better place. I also should like to point out that Jesus’s message was not follow me and you will have eternal life, though he did say that–his main message was to love one another and be compassionate, helpful, and respectful towards those less fortunate than you.

It made so much sense.

I set it up the display this year because I missed it over the years. Remember it is not what Jesus offered…it was what He did that spread his message around the world without violence

There was no CNN, No Fox News, showing live coverage, no internet, no newspapers,radio or television. No Twitter or Facebook. No Instagram,Skype, or Google.

Nevertheless the message of the man who died on Calvary (The Place of the Skull) spread around the world without mass communication.

His followers, twelve of them were so devoted to His message of love and code of behavior they became the first pacifist activists who spread a message the man they called their Lord had preached to them.

He was Jesus of Nazareth. He had no last name.

Today He is now known all over the world for the message he delivered.

Whether you believe He is the Son of God, or not, He ranks as one of the foremost influences on mankind. More than Plato, more than Socrates, more than any leader or politician, or entertainer whoever lived.

His selfless acts of embracing lepers, the poor, those who sinned were unique.

Such compassion for the downtrodden was unheard of during the time He lived.

It was a time of slavery. No human rights. No care for the sick. When cities were razed and populations slaughtered or enslaved much like the genocides of the twentieth century.

Jesus of Nazareth introduced a new philosophy that spread throughout the world after because the community leaders of his own people thought him a threat to their power. And that fear that this simple man was a threat should be a lesson to us all.

If you live by His philosophy of forgiveness you are a person at peace with yourself. If you accept those who are different from you without fear or prejudice, you are a force for spreading His message of peace towards others and good will.

If you help the poor and the sick because you sympathize with them, you are following His way.

If you stand up for truth, point out what is wrong as He did with the Pharisees. You are doing his will.

If you go about doing good for the sake of doing good, you are following His virtue of selflessness.

Jesus of Nazareth’s message whether divine or a code of how we conduct our lives resonated with millions and it spread.

There is no denying He is one of the great philosophers of the human experience, kin to Socrates, the other giant of antiquity thought.

Jesus of Nazareth was a human being who affects us to this day.

One of the great gifts of this man, Jesus of Nazareth, is the celebration of humanity and capacity to care and feel for others that aids persons whether they believe He was the Son of God or not. Or that you will have eternal life if you believe in him.

His philosophies of care, courage, compassion and benevolent action serve their practioners well because they leave a great personal satisfaction in the heart, the mind, and the spirit.

You do not have to second guess yourself, when you do what is right, humane, merciful, and serves the less fortunate without superiority with nothing to gain for yourself. And if you do not do what is right, if you weaken, you always regret it and remember when you failed to do right.

The peace of mind of action is the least of the great gifts of Jesus of Nazareth whose birth is recognized worldwide this night.

If you act as Jesus did, you will be remembered by all you meet fondly and lovingly, and be comforted that you will live in memories of those you have touched with your love and kindness and caring for eternity to the end of the age.

His simple teachings have great power. Use them. Implement them.

They give meaning to our mystery of life.

They give meaning and purpose to anyone’s life.

For 2,021 years He in his sweet, short life made a violent world a better place.