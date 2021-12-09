Hits: 12

Photograph of first page of the elusive contract between French American School of New York and Farrell Building Company of Bridgehampton New York. Below is a partial copy of the Schedule A detailing the Parcels of Land sold (all making up the former country club were sold), and below

Below is the Westchester County Recording & Endorsement Page. Again, the contract is not recorded officially after having been signed on the last day remaining on the Appellate Court of Appeals schedule to inform the court of any reasons why the argument of the case before the Appellate Court could be heard the

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. By John F. Bailey. December 9, 2021:

White Plains CitizeNetReporter has obtained a “not-as-yet recorded” copy of contract disclosing the sale of the Ridgeway Country Club announced November 29 by the French American School public relations agency to the media, before the court was notified of the sale.

With this confirmation of a tangible in writing contact, it paves the way for Dan Seidel, attorney for the Gedney Association to withdrawn as Plaintiff/Appellant in the suit, not withdrawing as attorney, because the sale of the property renders the “Environmental Challenge” to the City of White Plains approval defunct.

For a week now, the contract has been requested by counsel representing the Gedney Association vs. French American School of New York and City of White Plains. Apparently the contract was under discussion for three months back to July 30, one of dates of an agreement in the document.

There was no record of the contract on file in the County Clerk’s office as of Tuesday of Farrell Building Company owning the property.

There was no effort to find the contract in the Clerk’s Office to see if it was in the “pile,” (the size of which was undetermined) of “to be recorded” documents yet to be filed according to a person who contacted the County Clerk’s office asking for verification the $16.5 Million Farrell-FASNY contract shown above were “in-house.” That request was yesterday.

WPCNR reckons the contract above may have been sitting in the County Clerk office for 11 days, if filed November 29, the date of the contract

The wayward deed has been received just in the nick of time to allow Mr. Seidel the confidence the property has been sold, clearing the way for him to withdraw as plaintiff/appellant and file a “Stip of Withdrawal” with the court, requesting approval for him to withdraw from the Environment Issue on the grounds that the “Environmental Issue” is now moot.

It is moot because the school project is defunct, as FASNY has sold the property, which the contract proves.

We believe Mr. Seidel’s request to withdraw has been agreed to by all parties in the suit to drop the Environmental Issue in the appeal.

The Gedney Association is holding a meeting to decide whether to go ahead with arguing the deed restriction applying to the property.

Previously in 2018, the Gedney Association wrote their membership on the merits and legality of the deed restriction, and I quote:

Development of institutional use on the golf course is prohibited pursuant to a chain of farsighted Deed Restrictions formulated years ago to protect the residential values and character of the Gedney Farms neighborhood. These private restrictions are legal and especially understandable in that the former golf course threads through the neighborhood backing up to numerous homes as opposed to merely adjoining the neighborhood. Importantly, the Deed Restrictions don’t prohibit reasonable use of the acreage (ie. residential use), but only institutional use, which includes hospitals as well as FASNY.



Our ongoing litigation on the FASNY matter comprises both an appeal of the recent FASNY approval by the Common Council and enforcement of the Deed Restrictions. They are separate and distinct issues. The Common Council has no authority over private Deed Restrictions.