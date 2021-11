JOHN BAILEY’S WHITE PLAINS REPORT ON WVOX 1460 ON ‘DENNIS AND TONNY’S GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER” THIS MORNING. THE COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT

Hits: 13

JOHN BAILEY THE CITIZENETREPORTER

IN HIS 7TH YEAR OF WEEKLY WHITE PLAINS NEWS

AT 7:50 AM TUESDAYS

“

” CITY OF WHITE PLAINS OPENS ITS 2ND HOLIDAY MARKET IN 2 WEEKS ON SUNDAY DECEMBER 5 FOR 15 CONSECUTIVE DAYS 11 AM TO 7 PM EVERY DAY DECEMBER 5TH THROUGH DECEMBER 19TH. THE MARKET WILL BE LOCATED ON COURT STREET BETWEEN MAIN STREET AND MARTINE AVENUE. THIS WAS HUGELY SUCCESSFUL LAST DECEMBER WITH 40 VENDERS AND THIS YEAR IT HAS GROWN TO 62 ARTISANAL VENDORS FROM AROUND THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY REGION. ORNAMENTS, HAND PAINTED GLASS, JEWELRY, POTTERY, AND OTHER ART, KNITS, AFRICAN AND TIBETAN PRODUCTS, BATH PRODUCTS, OILS, VINEGARS, HOME ACCESSORIES, ABORIGINAL TOWELS AND SILKS, NESTING DOLLS. I PICKED OUT SEVERAL GIFTS FOR BRENDA STARR LAST YEAR. THERE’S PLENTY OF PARKING ON THE COURT STREET MUNICIPAL LOT AND THE GALLERIA.

SPEAKING OF GIFTING EXPERIENCE, SANTA IS HOLDING COURT IN THE NEWLY MADEOVER NEW WESTCHESTER MALL. THE MALL NEW LOOK AND THE DEBUT OF UPSCALE PURVEYORS OF HIGH FASHION AND TASTES FOR PERSONS OF INTEREST, KIDS, TWEENS AND HIPSTERS, AND CAPTAINS OF INDUSTRY, INCLUDE “MY SUIT,” “BO CONCEPT DESIGN,” “HOPE AND HENRY” FOR KIDS, “DIRECT KICKS,” “OCCITANE EN PROVENCE,” “BONOBOS,” “CHIC BOUTIQUE,” AN UNSCALE GOWNS SHOWCASE, AND “NEAHAUS,”A CHOCOLATIER FROM BELGIUM HAS REPLACED LADY GODIVA. “ARITZIA,” AND “MADSWELL” AND “MY SHEIK WARDROBE”ARE OUTSTANDING NEW LOOK WOMENS FASHIONS FOR WINTER AND GOING OUT. JUST SOME OF THE NEW SURPRISES YOU MR. AND MS. AND MRS. WESTCHESTER CAN CHECKOUT AT THE NEW WESTCHESTER MALL.

MASKING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL CONTINUE IN THE WHITE PLAINS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT INTO JANUARY, THE WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT, DR. JOSEPH RICCA SAID IN A LIVE BRIEFING MONDAY. HE SAID THAT THANKS TO WESTCHESTER COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT, THE SCHOOL DISTRICT 500 WHITE PLAINS UNDER 12 STUDENTS VACCINATED WITH THE FIRST SHOT OF THE CHILD DOSE OF PHISER VACCINE

RICCA ANNOUNCED ANOTHER VACCINATION SESSION FOR 5-TO 12s WOULD TAKE PLACE NOVEMBER 27 AT POST ROAD SCHOOL. HE SAID THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS NOT DECLARED TAKING THE VACCINE MANDATORY THAT IT WAS UP TO THE INDIVIDUAL PARENT OR GUARDIAN TO DECIDE FOR THEIR CHILD. THE 9 SCHOOLS HAVE 2,000 UNDER 12S TO GO.

ON THE SUBJECT OF MASKING, HE REPORTED THAT THE STATE ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS HAS ASKED THE NEW YORK STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT WHAT PROTOCOLS OR STANDARDS IN CONTROLLING COVID HAVE TO BE DEMONSTRATED TO ELIMINATE MASKING IN SCHOOLS. SO FAR THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS NOT ISSUED THE CIRCUMSTANCES THAT HAVE TO BE MET TO DROP MASKS IN SCHOOLS REQUIREMENTS COULD EASE OR ELIMINATE MASKING IN THE SCHOOLS.

OUR LISTENERS SHOULD BE AWARE THAT WESTCHESTER COUNTY NEW INFECTIONS DOUBLED LAST WEEK AND THE MID-HUDSON REGION THE OTHER SIX COUNTYIES COMBINED WITH NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES– NEW COVID CASES NOW ARE EXPERIENCING THE SAME NUMBERS IN NEW CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS AS THE FIVE BUREAUS OF NEW YORK CITY. ON SUNDAY, WESTCHESTER ORANGE DUTCHESS ULSTER PUTNAM, ROCKLAND SULLIVAN AND NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES TOTALED 1,287 NEW CASES. ALL 5 BOROUGHS OF NEW YORK CITY HAD 1,307— THE CASE COUNT SEPARATING THE CITY AND THE 9 SUBURBAN COUNTIES IS ONLY 20 CASES APART.

IT WAS THE FIRST TIME IN 6 DAYS THAT THE 9 SUBURBAN COUNTIES WERE NOT LEADING NEW YORK CITY IN CASES. IF TRAVELING. IT’S OUT THERE BIG TIME , IF VISITING BEWARE.