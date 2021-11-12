A GOOD WEEK FOR VACCINES, A BAD JOB BY NEW YORKERS IN THE METROPOLITAN ERA IN PROTECTING YOURSELVES. BURB COUNTIES OUT-INFECT ALL NEW YORK CITY IN NEW CASES.

Hits: 19

WPCNR GOVERNOR HOCHUL CORONAVIROUS REPORT. November 12, 2021:

“Thank you to all the New Yorkers who are keeping their children, themselves and their other loved ones safe and healthy ahead of the holidays by getting the vaccine,” Governor Hochul said. “Whether you are five or 50, getting vaccinated is quick, easy, and the most important thing you can do to protect your family from COVID-19 as we approach the holiday season.”

(EDITOR’S NOTE : NOVEMBER 11 METRO AREA COVID TRENDING: For the second day in a row, the 9 suburban counties surrounding the 5 boroughs of New York City had more persons testing positive for covid than the 5 city boroughs IN all : 1,416 positives were made up of Westchester’s 151 new positive cases, Mid-Hudson Leader, with trending Covid increases strengthening in Orange, 147 cases, Dutchess, 89, Ulster,88,Rockland, 68,Sullivan 48, and on Long Island, Nassau reports 341 new positives, Suffolk, 468.

IN the last 7 days from October 4 4 through 11, Westchester County suffered 793 persons testing positive for covid, up from 514, new positives from October 28 to November 4.)

In Contrast, New York City boroughs say



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 199,602

· Total Positive – 6,151

· Percent Positive – 3.08%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.00%

· Patient Hospitalization – 1,854 (+18)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 263

· Patients in ICU – 376 (+2)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 210 (-2)

· Total Discharges – 210,926 (+226)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,960

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,479

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 28,178,889

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 96,655

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 636,779

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.1%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.3%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

(EDITOR’S NOTE ON NOV 11 POSITIVES REPORT: The Mid-Hudson region of Westchester, Dutchess, Rockland,Rockland, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster Counties and is a breakout region around all New York City Boroughs, averaging 2.27% positive the last three days. Long Island Nassau and Suffolk lead with 2.9% Positives in Nassau and 3.4% positives in Suffolk County.

REGION Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Thursday, November 11, 2021 Capital Region 4.89% 5.20% 5.22% Central New York 4.87% 5.02% 5.39% Finger Lakes 6.93% 7.29% 7.72% Long Island 2.62% 2.73% 2.88% Mid-Hudson 2.04% 2.19% 2.27% Mohawk Valley 5.69% 6.14% 6.33% New York City 1.20% 1.24% 1.26% North Country 5.77% 5.99% 6.29% Southern Tier 3.84% 4.11% 4.24% Western New York 6.64% 7.06% 7.41% Statewide 2.78% 2.90% 3.00%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Thursday, November 11, 2021 Bronx 0.97% 1.00% 1.06% Kings 1.36% 1.37% 1.41% New York 1.02% 1.06% 1.07% Queens 1.26% 1.28% 1.28% Richmond 1.50% 1.62% 1.63%



Yesterday, 6,151 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,591,345. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 32,606 90 Allegany 5,382 45 Broome 26,395 97 Cattaraugus 8,828 68 Cayuga 9,177 31 Chautauqua 13,457 69 Chemung 11,875 59 Chenango 5,075 33 Clinton 7,447 46 Columbia 5,263 15 Cortland 5,776 24 Delaware 3,939 22 Dutchess 36,702 89 Erie 114,223 624 Essex 2,723 26 Franklin 4,779 47 Fulton 7,114 39 Genesee 7,784 46 Greene 4,639 10 Hamilton 481 2 Herkimer 7,543 39 Jefferson 10,144 83 Lewis 3,876 15 Livingston 6,383 52 Madison 6,780 40 Monroe 90,394 500 Montgomery 6,578 45 Nassau 219,038 341 Niagara 25,964 176 NYC 1,109,657 1,142 Oneida 30,680 141 Onondaga 55,714 202 Ontario 10,416 74 Orange 59,617 147 Orleans 4,954 43 Oswego 12,898 92 Otsego 4,944 25 Putnam 12,780 16 Rensselaer 16,073 70 Rockland 54,317 68 Saratoga 22,093 133 Schenectady 17,950 60 Schoharie 2,475 8 Schuyler 1,712 4 Seneca 2,914 14 St. Lawrence 11,757 63 Steuben 11,262 79 Suffolk 246,191 468 Sullivan 8,942 48 Tioga 5,769 43 Tompkins 6,893 22 Ulster 18,016 88 Warren 6,268 41 Washington 5,477 46 Wayne 9,163 60 Westchester 145,471 151 Wyoming 4,763 21 Yates 1,814 9



Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,960. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 1 Erie 2 Essex 1 Genesee 1 Herkimer 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 3 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Oswego 3 Queens 1 Rensselaer 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 3



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 19,476 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,550 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 777,204 1,329 711,558 499 Central New York 601,173 567 558,052 411 Finger Lakes 792,207 1,767 734,797 591 Long Island 1,968,720 3,884 1,756,200 1,992 Mid-Hudson 1,523,328 3,289 1,349,704 1,535 Mohawk Valley 302,907 551 280,978 188 New York City 7,008,026 5,831 6,288,307 7,032 North Country 280,499 324 253,927 203 Southern Tier 405,415 738 372,216 305 Western New York 869,625 1,196 798,662 794 Statewide 14,529,104 19,476 13,104,401 13,550

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.



