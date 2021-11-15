WESTCHESTER. SUFFOLK. NASSAU. ROCKLAND. PUTNAM. ORANGE. DUTCHESS. ULSTER. SULLIVAN COUNTIES NEW COVID CASES OUTPACE NYC, 945 TO 832. WESTCHESTER HAS 751 NEW CASES NOV 7-13–HIGHEST IN 6 WEEKS.

Hits: 0

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. FROM NY WORKBOOK COVID TRACKER. Analysis by John F. Bailey. November 15, 2021:

WESTCHESTER’S 557 CASES OF COVID THE WEEK OF OCT.17-23 3 WEEKS AGO PUSHED NEW INFECTIONS LAST WEEK OF NOVEMBER 7 TO 13 TO 751 UP 25%, (3 WEEKS LATER).

The pace of newly covid positive persons spreading the disease (in Westchester County) appears to have been slowed by vaccinations and behavior to a rough number of 25% of new cases infecting 25% more people 3 weeks later (after the 10 to 14 day incubation period for the disease). Using this very rough calculation, the 751 new persons infected this past week, may infect 187 new persons in 2 weeks.

The daily statistics for the last week show the 9 suburban counties surrounding New York City 5 boroughs, having more new cases than the fiv boroughs, 945 to 832.

Suffolk County Saturday had 317 new cases. Nassau County, 229. Those counties have been averaging close to 500 to 700 cases a day.

In contrast the Mid-Hudson region Westchester had 92 new cases Saturday, Orange County, 119, Putnam, 10, Dutchess County 58, Ulster, 40, Sullivan,30. The total for the 9 suburban counties: 945

In the five New York City boroughs: Brooklyn reported 339 new cases; Manhattan, 195, Queens 145; The Bronx: 84. Total 832.

In three of the last 4 days, the 7 suburban counties have outpaced New York City in new covid infections.

For the record, Westchester County averaged 107 new infections of covid a day November 7 to 13, 751 infections for the week.. From October 31 to November 6 there were 76 new infections a day, 539 infections for the week.

In six weeks, Westchester new infections have been increasing, depending on the number testings administered. The lower case numbers per week are when less testings were conducted.

October 3 to 9: 667 new cases

October 10-16: 691 new cases

October 17-23—464 new cases

October 24 to 30: 557

October 31 to November 6: 534 new infections

November 7 to November 13: 751 new infections.

Average number of new covid cases each week: 610, 87 per day.