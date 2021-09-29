Great Greca!

Hits: 5

WPCNR Reporter Around Town . By John F. Bailey. September 29, 2021.

White Plains added to its diverse collection of fine dining experiences last night with the grand opening of Greca Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar.

And what an opening.

It was the White Plains debut of Connecticut’s most honored new restauranteur, Constantine “Dino” Kolitsas ,Tuesday night in the most elaborate restaurant opening night this reporter has experienced in 18 years.

The press and Who’s Who of Mr. and Mrs. And Ms. Westchester sampled light tasty hors d’euvres unique to the house tastily light, precisely right; cocktails , mellow cabernet sauvignon Oenodea Greek wine with courses, course after course featuring Greca specialties.

Your reporter departed at 8 PM after the first serving but the courses kept on coming. Owner Dino Kolitsas said 40 guests were served 4 courses of 20 dishes. The most popular was roasted cauliflower

After Kylie and Louis Cappelli addressed the 40 invited guests, dishes were served in waves by the cordial efficient server staff who created a party atmosphere in a sweeping new décor themed in Greek turquoise and light blue with a splendid tiled bar that is seductive in its lure and fabulous original cocktails like the Socratic Method (bourbon, roots rakomelo and fresh sage).

Greca is every bit its owner’s motto: “Enter as strangers, leave as friends.”

Greca warms up a truly original dining venue in White Plains, 189 Main Street, overlooking the lights of Renaissance Square.

Connecticut Magazine named Mr. Kolitsas’ restaurant in New Milford, opened in 2019 “Best Overall Excellence,” “Best New Restaurant” and ‘Best Mediterranean/Greek Restaurant.”

The restaurant fills the space left by the departure of Mediterraneo, that had been there for 8 years. Mr. Cappelli said the former restaurant had closed due to covid.

Mr. Cappelli gave his wife Kylie credit. (“Why don’t we do a Greek restaurant,” he quoted her) for suggesting a Greek restaurant because of her Greek ancestry. He said they first met Mr. Kolitsas at the New Milford restaurant and the partnership developed from there.

The result is a mix of dishes that are light and tasty with an upbeat (like the refreshing bright interior of positivity and vibrance), that makes you look forward to the next mouthful. The opening ribbon cutting added a unique touch with a prayer by Father Alex Karloutsos asking for blessings and success for the staff of the restaurant, praying “may all our guests love this restaurant.”

Greca has seating on the main floor, and a unique upper deck giving you sweeping views of the elegant Opus hotel and the glitter and glamour of Renaissance Square presenting a leisurely unpretentious vibe.

Mr. Cappelli calls Greca “a world class Greek restaurant.”

If you enter as friends, you’ll be friendlier before the night is over.