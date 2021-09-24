WOMEN’S HEALTH PROTECTION ACT PASSES HOUSE! SENATE GETS IT NEXT



Today, 218 members of the U.S. Congress voted to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. This is the first time in history, the House of Representatives has voted on proactive legislation to protect abortion rights.



The Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA) is federal legislation that works toward a future where all of us are free to make the personal decisions that shape our lives, our futures, and our families, without political interference.



The passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act is the first step in ensuring equal access to abortion care—everywhere and for everyone. The passage is essential for social and economic equality, reproductive autonomy, and the right to determine our own lives.



The bill passed 218-211 with Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) joining Republicans in voting “no.”



