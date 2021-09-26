Republican County Executive Candidate Christine Sculti Declines to Participate in LWVWP Candidates Form. LWV Cancels the Event

Hits: 23

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2021. From the League of Women Voters White Plains. September 26, 2921:

The League of Women Voters of Westchester has announced that the planned Westchester County Executive Candidates Forum has been canceled because the Republican candidate declined to participate.

League policy requires that for a Candidates Forum to be held, there must be at least two participants. LWVWP president, Stephen Cohen, said, “It is disappointing that the residents of White Plains and all of Westchester County will not be able to hear the candidates in the County Executive race discuss with each other their views on the issues of importance to Westchester. League Candidates Forums are an opportunity to hear from the candidates in a calm, respectful, nonpartisan setting that encourages civil discourse. The Forums have even greater importance today when candidates’ options for making themselves known to their constituents are greatly curtailed.”