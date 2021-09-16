Hits: 0

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. APRIL 16, 2021:

At the meeting of the White Plains School District Reopening Committee Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca identified two covid incidents parents should be aware.

He also announced that pop up vaccinations would be given to the 12 and over students unvaccinated in October, and that school populations and parents, presumably could be tested in the schools beginning in October administered by Westchester County Health Department. Dates, times and locations in school facilities would be announced shortly when confirmed.

HERE IS DR. RICCA EXPLAINING ON FACEBOOK THE DETAILS OF THE TWO COVID ISSUES: