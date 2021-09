JOHN BAILEY’S WVOX WHITE PLAINS REPORT THIS MORNING ON THE DENNIS AND TONNY GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER PROGRAM: TRANSCRIPT

Hits: 7

JOHN BAILEY, The CitizeNetReporter,

broadcasts weekly at 7:50 A.M. on WVOX 1460 AM and www.wvox.com on the Dennis and Tonny Good Morning Westchester program in his 7th year on the airl

“SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS DR. JOSEPH RICCA IN A MESSAGE AFTER THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA, VISITED EVERY SCHOOL IN WHITE PLAINS LAST THURSDAY AND SAID THAT ON THE FIRST DAY THERE IS USUALLY SOME ANXIETY, BUT SAID HE HAD SEEN NONE OF THAT, SAYING THE STUDENTS TEACHERS AND STAFF WERE HAPPY AND PLEASED TO GET BACK TO SCHOOL.

HE REPORTED NO INCIDENTS. HE THANKED PARENTS FOR THEIR COOPERATION AND PROMISED THAT WE WOULD ALL GET THROUGH THIS YEAR TOGETHER.

WPCNR REMINDS YOU THAT PARENTS HAVE TO MAKE APPOINTMENTS WITH THEIR SCHOOLS TO VISIT ALL WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS. YOU MUST WEAR MASKS WHILE VISITING AND STUDENTS DO WEAR MASKS IN SCHOOL. WHITE PLAINS ADMINISTRATORS TEACHERS AND STAFF WERE 90 PERCENT VACCINATED WHEN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OPENED LAST SPRING HAD A 4-1/2% INFECTION RATE WITH THE MAJORITY OF STUDENTS AND STAFF WHO GOT INFECTED WERE INFECTED OFF THE SCHOOL SITES– A WARNING ADVISORY FOR THOSE STUDENTS, PARENTS AND FAMILIES WHO SHOULD CONTINUE TO EXERCISE CAUTION IN THEIR OFF SCHOOL SITE GATHERINGS; SPORTS ARE PROCEEDING UNMASKED IN COMPETITION.“

“

IN WHITE PLAINS AT THE HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL TONIGHT, THE COUNCIL OF NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATIONS PRESENTS MAYOR ROACH AND PLANNING COMMISSIONER CHRIS GOMEZ TO ANSWER QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ON HOW NEIGHBORHOOD INPUT WILL INFLUENCE THE REIMAGINING OF THE WHITE PLAINS MASTER PLAN THAT IS ENVISIONED TO TAKE UNTIL 2026 TO BE IMPLEMENTED.

“THE WHITE PLAINS COMMON COUNCIL IS SPECIALIZING IN SEEING “POP-UP APARTMENT PROJECTS” PRESENTED AT COMMON COUNCIL MEETINGS ON THE FREQUENCY OF THE COUNTY POP UP VACCINATION SITES.

ANOTHER ONE WAS PRESENTED LAST NIGHT FOR STORY APARTMENTS TARGETED FOR THE OLD FROZEN ROPES SITE AT 51 SOUTH BROADWAY THAT HAS BEEN VACANT FOR A DECADE.

THESE PROJECTS USUALLY GET APPROVED RIGHT AWAY WITH LITTLE DISCUSSION, NEIGHBORHOODS ARE THE LAST TO KNOW, AND PROJECTS TAKE A LONG TIME TO GET STARTED ONCE APPROVED.

MEANWHILE THE MITCHELL IS MOVING RIGHT ALONG ON MAMARONECK AVE AND POSTROAD. TARGET DATE PERHAPS IN THE SPRING AND THEN WE WILL SEE THE DEMAND FOR APARTMENT CITY OTHERWISE KNOWN AS WHITE PLAINS NY USA WILL BE THERE.

I WAS STRUCK BY COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER’S REPORT THIS MORNING THAT WE ARE DOWN TO 100 VACCINATIONS FOR COVID A DAY AT THE COUNTY CENTER WHEN PREVIOUSLY THE COUNTY CENTER HAD BEEN VACCINATING 2,000 A DAY AND THAT HAS REALLY TAILED OFF. THAT HAS TO RAMP UP. EXPONENTIALLY IF WE ARE GOING TO STOP THIS COVID MONSTER. THOSE 2,000 NEW INFECTIONS IN TWO WEEKS COULD MEAN 200 NEW INFECTIONS IN THE NEXT 10 TO 14 DAYS. AT THE PRESENT SPREAD RATE IN WESTCHESTER WHICH IS 1 PERSON INFECTING 1 OTHER PERSON, COVID AND THE COUNTY ARE TIED. CASES ARE NOT GOING DOWN BUT THEY ARE NOT GOING UP.

IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS, EACH WEEK NEW COVID INFECTIONS HAVE HIT 1,000 NEW INFECTIONS. 90% OF WESTCHESTER CASES HOSPITALIZED ARE UNVACCINATED. SO SHOTS HAVE TO RAMP UP TO STOP COVID BEING A THREAT TO OUR RECOVERY.

NEXT COVID VACCINATION POP-UPS ARE SCHEDULED FOR PORT CHESTER MIDDLE SCHOOL ON SEPTEMBER 17 FROM 3 TO 6 PM; CROSS RIVER JOHN JAY HIGH SCHOOL ON SEPTEMBER 21 AT 2:45 PM TO 5:45 PM AND NEW ROCHELLE LEONARD SCHOOLS ON SEPTEMBER 22, 1 TO 11 TO 4 PM.

“

WHITE PLAINS COMMUNITY GATHERING OF REMEMBRANCE & HOPE CLOSED WITH THE YOUTH BUREAU COMMUNITY YOUTH COURT STUDENTS READING NAMES AND BIOS OF 50 VICTIMS OF 9/11 WHICH CRYSTALIZED FOR MANY IN ATTENDANCE THE PROFOUND SIGNIFICANCE AND MESSAGE THE VICTIMS LEAVE FOR US THE LIVING: TO DO OUR PART AND SHOULDER THE VOID THEIR LOSS LEAVES AND “STRENGTHEN UP” SETTING THE THEME OF DRAWING COURAGE AND INSPIRATION FROM THOSE WHO DIED, VICTIMS AND RESCUERS.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER IN HIS MESSAGE, SAID , “THIS IS A TEST,” RECALLING HOW HE WAS ONCE VERY NERVOUS ABOUT A TEST IN SCHOOL AND HIS FATHER TELLING HIM, “WHEN YOU’RE A GROWN MAN, YOU WILL BE TESTED EVERY DAY.” MR. LATIMER SAID THE PEOPLE IN THE TRADE CENTER THAT DAY REALIZING THEY WERE TRAPPED FACING THE FLAMES, CALLED THEIR LOVED ONES ON THEIR CELLPHONES, AND “TOLD THEM THEY LOVED THEM, AND WILL NOT EVER SEE THEM AGAIN AND TOLD THEM GOODBYE.” THEY PASSED THE TEST. HE SAID THE RESCUERS AND RESPONDERS DIED BECAUSE THEY WENT INTO THE DOOMED BUILDINGS. HE SAID SOME DAY WE WILL ALL FACE SUCH TESTS AND SHOULD DRAW INSPIRATION FROM THE SACRIFICE IN THE FACE OF CRISIS DEMONSTRATED BY THE HEROES AND VICTIMS OF 9/11.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIRIAM ROCAH, SAID SHE WAS GOING TO WORK THAT DAY AND GETTING OFF THE SUBWAY 20 YEARS AGO, SAW PEOPLE COVERED IN ASH WITH “LOOKS OF HORROR ON THEIR FACES, I’D ONLY SEEN IN MOVIES.” SHE SAID SHE THEN AND THERE BASED ON THE COURAGE, COMPASSION AND STRENGTH STRANGERS, AND FIRST RESPONDERS DEMONSTRATED THAT DAY, DECIDED TO DEVOTE HERSELF TO PURSUIT OF JUSTICE.