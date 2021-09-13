Governor’s Covid UPDATE THROUGH SUNDAY. WPCNR NOTES WESTCHESTER HAS OVER 2,000 NEW POSITIVE COVID CASES IN 2 WEEKS FROM AUGUST 29 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12.

Hits: 19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“We are continuing to closely monitor the numbers across the state and working with localities to identify hotspots and dispatch resources as necessary,” Governor Hochul said. “We all want to put COVID-19 behind us, but the reality is we still have more work to do – and we need to stay vigilant. The vaccine is still our greatest weapon in this fight, and those who are still unvaccinated need to understand the power they have in their hands to help New York and our nation finally beat this virus.”
Yesterday, 5,447 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,323,065.
(WPCNR EDITOR’S NOTE: In Westchester County New York Covid Tracker reports 134 persons tested positive yesterday in Westchester County Sunday, September 12. From Sunday September 5 through September 12, going back, 150 persons were found covid-positive Saturday, 165 tested positive Friday and 300 tested positive last Thursday, 168, positive last Wednesday; 118, Last Tuesday and 103 last Monday, a total of 1,004 positives in one week, last week.
From Monday September 6, back to through Sunday August 29, 1,230 persons tested positive for the disease. August 29, 147 positives, August 30, 139 positives, August 31, 212 positives; September 1, 176 positive; September 2, 193 positives; September 3, 188 positive, September 4, 175 positives, and September 5 148.
This is the first time Westchester hit over 1,000 new positives in a week, (two weeks in a row I might add) since mid-April.
At the present average infection rate in Westchester County of 2.5% positive a day and a spread rate of .7, or less than 1 person infected for every person infected, this may result in approximately 140 new infections in 2 weeks.
Today at the Westchester County Covid Briefing, Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins said that hospitals in the county had told the county 90% of all new Westchester covid cases have occurred in persons who had not been vaccinated.
County Executive George Latimer said the current 106 hospitalizations was well below the 588 hospitalized last January at the height of the second wave. He said the county had a 1,000 bed capacity set aside for covid treatment. Latimer said that 85% of Westchester 1,004,000 residents had been vaccinated with at least one shot.
Mr. Latimer reported that the spread of covid was well below the last January number of cases of 11,000, and that the county was organizing vaccination pop-up sites which had been slowed by the Ida storm damage last week.
Mr. Jenkins said pop-ups would happen at Port Chester Middle School on September 17 from 3 to 6 PM; Cross River John Jay High Schools on September 21 at 2:45 PM to 5:45 PM and New Rochelle Leonard Schools on September 22, 1 to 11 to 4 PM.
Mr. Latimer said FEMA was overing registration for Ida storm damage claims 7 days a week at Mamaroneck Courthouse and at the Will Library in Yonkers, and residents from any community in the county could file for relief funds there.
This is the first time Westchester hit over 1,000 new positives in a week, (two weeks in a row) since mid-April.
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|27,769
|64
|Allegany
|3,875
|13
|Broome
|21,020
|59
|Cattaraugus
|6,508
|18
|Cayuga
|7,622
|44
|Chautauqua
|10,357
|45
|Chemung
|8,660
|19
|Chenango
|4,057
|11
|Clinton
|5,351
|22
|Columbia
|4,497
|8
|Cortland
|4,638
|18
|Delaware
|2,883
|13
|Dutchess
|33,101
|53
|Erie
|97,137
|198
|Essex
|1,868
|6
|Franklin
|3,270
|40
|Fulton
|5,110
|15
|Genesee
|5,893
|14
|Greene
|3,833
|7
|Hamilton
|396
|0
|Herkimer
|5,828
|9
|Jefferson
|7,118
|33
|Lewis
|3,070
|1
|Livingston
|5,028
|9
|Madison
|5,236
|13
|Monroe
|76,411
|143
|Montgomery
|4,899
|8
|Nassau
|203,217
|250
|Niagara
|21,655
|65
|NYC
|1,039,416
|1,388
|Oneida
|24,984
|50
|Onondaga
|44,435
|106
|Ontario
|8,294
|22
|Orange
|53,579
|85
|Orleans
|3,498
|11
|Oswego
|9,149
|24
|Otsego
|4,037
|11
|Putnam
|11,604
|24
|Rensselaer
|12,913
|39
|Rockland
|50,062
|47
|Saratoga
|17,988
|39
|Schenectady
|14,921
|36
|Schoharie
|2,016
|8
|Schuyler
|1,223
|3
|Seneca
|2,364
|10
|St. Lawrence
|8,357
|60
|Steuben
|7,991
|24
|Suffolk
|222,987
|211
|Sullivan
|7,620
|18
|Tioga
|4,282
|18
|Tompkins
|5,683
|14
|Ulster
|15,968
|33
|Warren
|4,501
|22
|Washington
|3,743
|23
|Wayne
|6,650
|18
|Westchester
|139,332
|134
|Wyoming
|3,818
|4
|Yates
|1,343
|6
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 22,196 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,509 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|735,425
|461
|675,490
|509
|Central New York
|575,008
|426
|533,319
|326
|Finger Lakes
|744,228
|511
|693,824
|614
|Long Island
|1,801,624
|3,053
|1,595,677
|2,376
|Mid-Hudson
|1,413,276
|1,609
|1,252,219
|1,461
|Mohawk Valley
|286,457
|197
|264,841
|222
|New York City
|6,364,071
|14,662
|5,645,175
|10,912
|North Country
|266,355
|221
|240,097
|130
|Southern Tier
|381,440
|232
|351,989
|244
|Western New York
|811,645
|824
|745,523
|715
|Statewide
|13,379,529
|22,196
|11,998,154
|17,509
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 109,138
- Total Positive – 3,686
- Percent Positive – 3.38%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,391 (+24)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 257
- Patients in ICU – 544 (+25)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 282 (+15)
- Total Discharges – 196,282 (+202)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,977
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,029
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 24,347,526
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 38,558
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 337,322
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.7%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Sunday, September 12, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.38%
|4.29%
|4.42%
|Central New York
|5.60%
|5.76%
|5.73%
|Finger Lakes
|4.55%
|4.68%
|4.69%
|Long Island
|4.28%
|4.23%
|4.12%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.64%
|3.67%
|3.64%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.36%
|5.33%
|4.92%
|New York City
|2.19%
|2.15%
|2.15%
|North Country
|5.57%
|5.71%
|5.83%
|Southern Tier
|3.34%
|3.30%
|3.31%
|Western New York
|4.78%
|4.93%
|5.07%
|Statewide
|3.22%
|3.22%
|3.19%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Sunday, September 12, 2021
|Bronx
|2.59%
|2.49%
|2.50%
|Kings
|2.20%
|2.19%
|2.19%
|New York
|1.54%
|1.53%
|1.56%
|Queens
|2.35%
|2.30%
|2.29%
|Richmond
|3.63%
|3.45%
|3.28%
