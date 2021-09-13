Governor’s Covid UPDATE THROUGH SUNDAY. WPCNR NOTES WESTCHESTER HAS OVER 2,000 NEW POSITIVE COVID CASES IN 2 WEEKS FROM AUGUST 29 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12.

Hits: 19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the numbers across the state and working with localities to identify hotspots and dispatch resources as necessary,” Governor Hochul said. “We all want to put COVID-19 behind us, but the reality is we still have more work to do – and we need to stay vigilant. The vaccine is still our greatest weapon in this fight, and those who are still unvaccinated need to understand the power they have in their hands to help New York and our nation finally beat this virus.”



Yesterday, 5,447 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,323,065.

(WPCNR EDITOR’S NOTE: In Westchester County New York Covid Tracker reports 134 persons tested positive yesterday in Westchester County Sunday, September 12. From Sunday September 5 through September 12, going back, 150 persons were found covid-positive Saturday, 165 tested positive Friday and 300 tested positive last Thursday, 168, positive last Wednesday; 118, Last Tuesday and 103 last Monday, a total of 1,004 positives in one week, last week.

From Monday September 6, back to through Sunday August 29, 1,230 persons tested positive for the disease. August 29, 147 positives, August 30, 139 positives, August 31, 212 positives; September 1, 176 positive; September 2, 193 positives; September 3, 188 positive, September 4, 175 positives, and September 5 148.

This is the first time Westchester hit over 1,000 new positives in a week, (two weeks in a row I might add) since mid-April.

At the present average infection rate in Westchester County of 2.5% positive a day and a spread rate of .7, or less than 1 person infected for every person infected, this may result in approximately 140 new infections in 2 weeks.

Today at the Westchester County Covid Briefing, Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins said that hospitals in the county had told the county 90% of all new Westchester covid cases have occurred in persons who had not been vaccinated.

County Executive George Latimer said the current 106 hospitalizations was well below the 588 hospitalized last January at the height of the second wave. He said the county had a 1,000 bed capacity set aside for covid treatment. Latimer said that 85% of Westchester 1,004,000 residents had been vaccinated with at least one shot.

Mr. Latimer reported that the spread of covid was well below the last January number of cases of 11,000, and that the county was organizing vaccination pop-up sites which had been slowed by the Ida storm damage last week.

Mr. Jenkins said pop-ups would happen at Port Chester Middle School on September 17 from 3 to 6 PM; Cross River John Jay High Schools on September 21 at 2:45 PM to 5:45 PM and New Rochelle Leonard Schools on September 22, 1 to 11 to 4 PM.

Mr. Latimer said FEMA was overing registration for Ida storm damage claims 7 days a week at Mamaroneck Courthouse and at the Will Library in Yonkers, and residents from any community in the county could file for relief funds there.

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,769 64 Allegany 3,875 13 Broome 21,020 59 Cattaraugus 6,508 18 Cayuga 7,622 44 Chautauqua 10,357 45 Chemung 8,660 19 Chenango 4,057 11 Clinton 5,351 22 Columbia 4,497 8 Cortland 4,638 18 Delaware 2,883 13 Dutchess 33,101 53 Erie 97,137 198 Essex 1,868 6 Franklin 3,270 40 Fulton 5,110 15 Genesee 5,893 14 Greene 3,833 7 Hamilton 396 0 Herkimer 5,828 9 Jefferson 7,118 33 Lewis 3,070 1 Livingston 5,028 9 Madison 5,236 13 Monroe 76,411 143 Montgomery 4,899 8 Nassau 203,217 250 Niagara 21,655 65 NYC 1,039,416 1,388 Oneida 24,984 50 Onondaga 44,435 106 Ontario 8,294 22 Orange 53,579 85 Orleans 3,498 11 Oswego 9,149 24 Otsego 4,037 11 Putnam 11,604 24 Rensselaer 12,913 39 Rockland 50,062 47 Saratoga 17,988 39 Schenectady 14,921 36 Schoharie 2,016 8 Schuyler 1,223 3 Seneca 2,364 10 St. Lawrence 8,357 60 Steuben 7,991 24 Suffolk 222,987 211 Sullivan 7,620 18 Tioga 4,282 18 Tompkins 5,683 14 Ulster 15,968 33 Warren 4,501 22 Washington 3,743 23 Wayne 6,650 18 Westchester 139,332 134 Wyoming 3,818 4 Yates 1,343 6



Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,977. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 22,196 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,509 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 735,425 461 675,490 509 Central New York 575,008 426 533,319 326 Finger Lakes 744,228 511 693,824 614 Long Island 1,801,624 3,053 1,595,677 2,376 Mid-Hudson 1,413,276 1,609 1,252,219 1,461 Mohawk Valley 286,457 197 264,841 222 New York City 6,364,071 14,662 5,645,175 10,912 North Country 266,355 221 240,097 130 Southern Tier 381,440 232 351,989 244 Western New York 811,645 824 745,523 715 Statewide 13,379,529 22,196 11,998,154 17,509

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 109,138

– 109,138 Total Positive – 3,686

– 3,686 Percent Positive – 3.38%

– 3.38% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.19%

– 3.19% Patient Hospitalization – 2,391 (+24)

– 2,391 (+24) Patients Newly Admitted – 257

– 257 Patients in ICU – 544 (+25)

– 544 (+25) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 282 (+15)

– 282 (+15) Total Discharges – 196,282 (+202)

– 196,282 (+202) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29

– 29 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,977

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 43,977 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,029

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 56,029 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. Total vaccine doses administered – 24,347,526

– 24,347,526 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 38,558

– 38,558 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 337,322

– 337,322 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.0%

– 79.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.4%

– 71.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.6%

– 81.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%

– 73.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.8%

– 66.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.1%

– 60.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.1%

– 69.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, September 10, 2021 Saturday, September 11, 2021 Sunday, September 12, 2021 Capital Region 4.38% 4.29% 4.42% Central New York 5.60% 5.76% 5.73% Finger Lakes 4.55% 4.68% 4.69% Long Island 4.28% 4.23% 4.12% Mid-Hudson 3.64% 3.67% 3.64% Mohawk Valley 5.36% 5.33% 4.92% New York City 2.19% 2.15% 2.15% North Country 5.57% 5.71% 5.83% Southern Tier 3.34% 3.30% 3.31% Western New York 4.78% 4.93% 5.07% Statewide 3.22% 3.22% 3.19%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, September 10, 2021 Saturday, September 11, 2021 Sunday, September 12, 2021 Bronx 2.59% 2.49% 2.50% Kings 2.20% 2.19% 2.19% New York 1.54% 1.53% 1.56% Queens 2.35% 2.30% 2.29% Richmond 3.63% 3.45% 3.28%



