GOV HOCHUL AND FEMA OPEN RECOVERY CENTERS FOR WESTCHESTER IN MAMARONECK, YONKERS, BRONX

Locations Will Offer Assistance to New Yorkers Impacted by Remnants of Hurricane Ida Who are Eligible for Individual Assistance Program

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Federal Emergency Management Agency today announced the openings of several Disaster Recovery Centers that will provide information, assistance and help for New Yorkers who were impacted by the storms and flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to answer questions and provide information on the types of federal help available to homeowners, renters and business owners as a result of the major disaster declarations stemming from the hurricane.

The Boroughs of the Bronx, Queens, Kings, Richmond and Westchester County were designated for Individual Assistance under the major disaster declaration for the Remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“New Yorkers who were impacted by last week’s devastating floods and storm damage can now receive in-person, one-on-one assistance with professionals equipped to assist in the recovery process,” Governor Hochul said. “I thank our partners in the federal government for working quickly to establish these necessary facilities as we continue to get New Yorkers the help they need.”

The following Disaster Recovery Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice:

Medgar Evers College – 231 Crown Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Queens College, Student Union – 152-45 Melbourne Ave, Flushing, NY 11367

Hostos Community College – 450 Grand Concourse, E. Building C, Bronx, NY 10451

Grinton I. Will Library – 1500 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710

Mamaroneck Village Court Clerk – 169 Mount Pleasant Ave, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

College of Staten Island, Gymnasium Building R1 – 2800 Victory Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10314

The locations in Yonkers, Mamaroneck and Staten Island will operate in mobile centers before moving into their fixed locations. Additional DRC sites will be announced at a later date.

Impacted NYC residents may also call 311 or visit NYC.gov/IDA to access available City services.

State agency personnel will be stationed within the DRCs to connect impacted citizens with state programs or services that may be available to assist them in their recovery.

Survivors with internet or phone service may register with FEMA using the FEMA App, online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Individuals who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY should call 800-462-7585 directly. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362. These toll-free telephone numbers are operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice. Operators are multilingual and those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service. If you need accommodations for language or a disability, let the operator know.

With current connectivity issues, the recovery center also offers a place for survivors to register for assistance in person and get one-on-one help from recovery specialists.

For additional online resources, as well as FEMA downloadable pamphlets and other aids, visit www.disasterassistance.gov and click “information.”