COUNTY: HOW TO MAKE APPLICATIONS FOR FEMA “IDA-AID”

FEMA Information

Westchester County is actively working with FEMA to set up Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) where people can file claims for assistance in communities that are heavily damaged. At this this time, FEMA is onsite at the Mamaroneck Village Courthouse.

Please note, there is no mobile DRC at the Westchester County Center today.

It is not necessary to meet with FEMA in person to start a claim. If you have suffered significant property damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, you can apply online for FEMA assistance here: https://www.disasterassistance.gov/