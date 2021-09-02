THE GREENBURGH “IDA” AFTERMATH: STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED

Hits: 15

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT From Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. September 2, 2021 9:45 A.M. EDT:

I have declared a State of Emergency for the Town of Greenburgh.

These powers enable me to issue 1) executive orders; 2)implement public protective measures; 3) suspend local laws and 4) request supplemental assistance. I am taking these actions at the urging of Police Chief Chris McNerney.

Garbage to be collected today according to Commissioner Rich Fon…

PARKING REGULATIONS SUSPENDED East Hartsdale AVe (Rockledge to Central and Columbia).. The back parking lot at 100 E Hartsdale AVe had some problems last night. The back parking lot flooded and water reached the hoods of the cars that were left in the back. The back wall in one of the garages broke and cars were totalled. Water reached the roof of some cars. Parking ticketing will be waived for today and tomorrow in the residential area of E Hartsdale Ave (not the merchant section).

Pool info –We are unable to get enough staff to work today due to the storm. POOL CLOSED today.

FROM FAIRVIEW FIRE CHIEF Howard Reiss: The Fire Chief in Fairview has advised that his department is helping residents unflood their basements in the Fairview section of town which they serve. There are many requests and they are working as quickly as we can.

Due to last night’s storm the Greenburgh Parks and Recreation nutrition program, registration office and scheduled programming at the AFV Park Multipurpose Center are closed today, according to Commissioner Gerry Byrne. The basketball court and playgrounds at Old Tarrytown Road Park were flooded for the second time in three weeks and will be temporarily closed until storm cleanup can be completed.

1,275 Greenburgh residents out of power. According to the Con Ed municipal liaison Luigi Vingo our town was hit hard with outages. Con Ed is aware of the outages and working hard to restore customers.

Building department inspecting 100, 90 Manhattan Ave and 33 Oak Street. There was flooding in the lobby and residents were nervous. No structural issues. The boiler room at 90 Manhattan was flooded and the building does not have hot water. They have a team of contractors who will respond according to Building Inspector Steve Fraietta.

Will continue to provide updates. Significant flooding all over town. Many streets are closed. Getting numerous complaints about flooding in their basements, other problems. Please be patient. Everyone is trying as hard as possible to address problems impacting the entire northeast corridor of our nation.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor