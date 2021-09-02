Hits: 0

“Earlier tonight I declared a State of Emergency in New York State within the counties of Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in response to major flooding due to Tropical Depression Ida.

“Torrential rainfall has resulted in flash flooding, power outages, travel disruptions and damage in impacted areas posing a threat to public health and safety. I am directing State agencies, including the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority, and others to take appropriate and immediate action to help respond and recover from this disaster.

“This State of Emergency eliminates potential hurdles for local response activities and provides the necessary tools to make sure New Yorkers can quickly and safely recover. I encourage New Yorkers in these affected areas to please pay attention to local weather reports, stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel during this time.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer declared a State of Emergency in Westchester County. Beeline Bus service is suspended due to major county roads being flooded. Metro North Service is suspended. Subways in New York City are flooded.

National Weather Service report 7.1 inches of rain fell in 6 hours. An all time New York City record.

Official rainfall in White Plains: 6.15 inches according to Accuweather.

There is severe flooding in Queens, Brooklyn.

New Jersey received 8 inches of rain.

Just observing television reports this morning on channels 2, 4, 7 I have to say this is the most weather damage and loss of property I have seen in the New York Metropolitan area. The television coverage is chilling. Westchester, New Jersey, Queens, the water has turned streets into rivers. Eight persons are dead in New York from the flooding. Water was turning entrances and exits from the subways into waterfalls.

New York television media has stepped up professionally showing in minutes why citizens need to stay inside.

I was fortunate. I kept my basement from flooding. But thousands have lost homes, belongings, This is a major disaster.