WPCNR CUOMO CRISIS ROUNDUP: From the Wires. August 4, 2022:

WHEC-TV Rochester reported today that Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah will review the Leticia James “investigation materials” the Attorney General found “very credible” Tuesday that the Investigative Report cited in determining the Governor guilty of sexually harassing 11 women.

WHEC-TV reported the Westchester D.A. is interested in determining if Governor Cuomo “committed any criminal sexual misconduct while in her jurisdiction.”

NBC News, the station reported, said a letter revealed Rocah’s office is looking into an alleged incident Cuomo had with a female state trooper while in the county.

WHEC-TV notes “any police agency or District Attorney may review the report and decide whether to move forward with criminal charges. Women who testified can decide whether to move forward with a civil charge.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office of Cyrus Vance, Jr, David Soares D.A. of Albany County and the Nassau County District Attorney’s office are also requesting the report for review.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the New York State Assembly yesterday gave this statement:

“After our conference this afternoon (Tuesday) to discuss the Attorney General’s report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office,” Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement. “Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.”