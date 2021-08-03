Hits: 0

WPCNR COVID REPORT. By John F. Bailey Comment on the NY Covid-19 Tracker and Westchester County Covid Tracker. August 3, 2021:

The Westchester County numbers of new persons found infected with coronavirus rode roughshod over the high infection rate of 3% Monday: over 3.25% of those tested Monday tested positive.



In the last eight days before yesterday, through Sunday in analysis of New York State Covid 19- Tracker stats, WPCNR determined the previous 8 days produced an average 2.4% infection rate among an average 5,000 tested a day in 8 days of testing (which continued Sunday with 98 new persons testing positive of 4,024 tested–issued at 2 PM today),. The total of new covid cases for the 8 days : 884

On Monday, August 2nd, 147 new persons tested positive for the first time the county has had over a thousand new infections in a week since April in the second Wave of Covide.

August 2 is he first time the county has passed the 1,000 infection mark in a week’s worth of tests roughly since April 24 when 150 of 10,000 tested tested positive, when we were on the way down in infections. In the 9 days from April 13 to April 22, 2,389 were found positive, however the infection rates were much lower.

What I as an observer notices is the high spread 3.2% rate on low test numbers. If 3.2% of 4,570 test positive, and 147 get infected as of Monday. What if you tested 10,000 as we were doing in mid-April?

If you take a 3.2% infection rate applied to 10,000 you come up with 320 infections. If the 3.2% goes up to 3.5%, 350, if we hit 4.0% big new case numbers multiply: 400 a day.

This is disturbing. Why? Because 10 days before April 24–when Westchester recorded 150 new cases at a 1.5% infection on 10,000 persons, we experienced a 2.9% infection rate on a test field of 12,000 persons the number infections was 346. This tells you what will happen if this infection rate isn’t dealt with — by masks, new restrictions. It will just keep expanding.