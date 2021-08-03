Hits: 14

POLITCO reported today that State Attorney General Letitia James in a news conference this morning said she found

all 11 women accusing the Governor of sexually harrassing incidents towards them “credible.” She announced the ivestigators’ report found Governor Andrew Cuomo engaged in “inappropriate touching,” and “offensive and sexual” comments .

“I am inspired by all the brave women who came forward, but more importantly, I believe them, and I thank them for their bravery, ” the Attorney General said.

Governor Cuomo denied the incidents again in a news conference this afternoon, saying these will be “settled in a court of law.” He said he would not resign at this time.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins issued this statement:



“This report highlights unacceptable behavior by Governor Cuomo and his administration. As I said when these disturbing allegations first came to light, the Governor must resign for the good of the state. Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been sustained, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as Governor,”

Assemblyman Chris Burdick of the 93rd Assembly District also called for the Governor’s resignation moments ago.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer issued this statement: “The Attorney General’s findings are clear and compelling. The Governor must resign. The patterns of sexually harassing, intimidating and inappropriate behavior towards women cannot be tolerated.”

In another development, Hezi Aris, Editor of The Yonkers Tribune reported that James has closed her investigation, saying it is up to the courts and the state legislature to decide how to move forward. He also suggests the political landscape has been turned upside down and that Hillary Clinton has become the front runner for governor in certain circles. Here is his analysis reprinted with permission:

Attorney General Letitia James has released a long-awaited report outlining her office’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The report under the aegis of attorneys Anne Clark and Joon Kim confirmed the accounts by women who had already come forward and included new information and accounts from additional women, including a state trooper in Cuomo’s protective detail.

James advised that investigators Clark and Kim had interviewed 179 people, 11 complainants and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence, including audio files, documents, images and texts.

James office advised the conclusion of the investigation concluded the investigation. She said it is now up to local prosecutors, police departments, as well as legislators to determine future conduct and ramifications gathered.

James said, “I am inspired by all the brave women who came forward, more importantly I believe them.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, has previously called for Cuomo to step down. “The Governor must resign for the good of the state,” concluded Stewart-Cousins.

NY State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has scheduled a Zoom meeting do Assemblymembers at 2 pm.

Read the NYS Attorney General’s Report

NYS AG James is expected to be pushed out of the running (for governor) eclipsed by none other than former First Lady Hillary Clinton, diminishing the prospects for Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano’s game plan because he was contemplating a run for NYS Lieutenant Governor under Letitia James. James’ prospects are unlikely with the prowess of Clinton climbing to the forefront.

NYS Republican Gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino is likely to evaporate because of Hillary Clinton’s climb to the top eclipsing all other by name recognition and financial capacity.