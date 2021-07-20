WESTCHESTER REDISTRICTING HEARING BASED ON 2020 CENSUS COUNTS–MEETS AUGUST 2 “VIRTUALLY” TO GATHER INFO ON REDISTRICTING SENATE-ASSEMBLY DISTRICTS FOR NEXT DECADE

WPCNR INFLUENCER. From the Westchester League of Women Voters. July 20, 2021:



The Independent Redistricting Commission, New York’s first bipartisan Commission is responsible for drawing our State’s district lines after the 2020 Census.

The IRC is committed to drawing New York’s maps based on input from the Public. To do that, they need you to tell them about your community as well as how your district lines can be improved.

Note that Westchester County is included in the Mid-Hudson Region. In addition, the August 2 public hearing will also include the Capital Region. We need you to attend and testify, or submit written testimony from your Community of Interest!

Do not let Westchester County’s voice be diluted within two vast regions!

REGISTER HERE

You can attend a meeting and testify OR submit testimony without testifying.

Virtual Meeting login will be sent from the IRC.