COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER ON 1% INFECTION RATE REGISTERED WEEKEND.

WPCNR CORONAVIROUS REPORT. July 12, 2021: In a news conference this afternoon County Executive George Latimer reported that new cases of 30 covid infections a day were reported based on those Westchester individuals who tested positive July 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Of 10,269 tests conducted the last 4 days 132 or 1% tested positive for covid.

Mr. Latimer said the county is trying to find out of the 132 newly infected had received vaccines, or had not received a vaccine. He gave no explanation for the increase.

He said the number of vaccinations had dropped dramatically, saying that at its peak, the White Plains County Center facility had been vaccinating 2,000 a day, and today July 12, only 168 persons were registered for appointments.

He urged persons who had not gotten vaccinate to please consider doing so. He said the vaccine had been responsible for stopping the spread of covid.

From June 1 through June 30, , according to state day-by-day totals compiled by WPCNR, 39,284 Westchesterites were tested and 131 tested positive, in 30 days. The June infection rate was 1/3 of a per cent.

In the last 4 days, 132 tested positive., that is 1% a day.

In the six other counties in the Mid-Hudson region all are running under 5 infections a day, the Westchester weekend numbers are way above them.