JOHN BAILEY’S WHITE PLAINS REPORT THIS MORNING ON “DENNIS & TONNY’S GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER” ON WVOX.COM. COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT

JOHN BAILEY THE CITIZENETREPORTER

BROADCASTS LIVE TUESDAYS AT 7:50 AM EDT

“HAPPY PRE-BIRTHDAY DENNIS AND TONNIE.

I’VE BEEN FOLLOWING THE RATE OF VACCINATIONS OF COVID. WESTCHESTERITES HAVE TO GET ON THE STICK AND GO IN AND VACCINATE AT THE RATE OF 2,000 SECOND SHOTS A DAY AGAIN FOR THE COUNTY TO BE FULLY VACCINATED BY AUGUST 26 JUST BEFORE SCHOOLS COME BACK FOR IN-CLASSROOM LEARNING.

AS COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER REPORTED YESTERDAY VACCINATIONS IN THE COUNTY CENTER IN WHITE PLAINS HAVE DROPPED DRAMATICALLY TO A LOW OF 168 VACCINATION APPOINTMENTS YESTERDAY, FROM PREVIOUS LEVELS OF 2,000 A DAY 5-1/2 MONTHS AGO. IF THAT DOES NOT IMPROVE IMMEDIATELY TO 2,000 A DAY OR MORE IN WESTCHESTER, THERE IS NO WAY WE BECOME FULLY VACCINATED BY THE TIME SCHOOL OPENS.

IF THE COUNTY GETS 2ND SHOTS UP TO 1,000 A DAY, 7,000 A WEEK, IT WILL TAKE 90 DAYS TO BE FULLY VACCINATED FROM TODAY WHICH MEANS OCTOBER 10. 1,500 VACCINATIONS A DAY CUTS IT TO MID SEPTEMBER.

200 VACCINATIONS A DAY YIELDS 1,400 VACCINATIONS A WEEK FOR THE 633, 354 WHO STILL NEED A SECOND SHOT THAT WOULD TAKE 452 WEEKS TO VACCINATE THE 633,354 WITH SECOND SHOTS. WHICH I GUESS WILL NOT BE EFFECTIVE. GOING TO GET HAVE TO COME BACK SEVERAL THOUSAND A DAY. WHY ARE THE SHOTS DWINDLING? ARE PEOPLE SKIPPING SECOND SHOTS?

IN THE MID HUDSON REGION OF 7 COUNTIES, INCLUDING WESTCHESTER, LAST WEEK 13,455 SECOND SHOTS WENT IN TO ARMS LAST WEEK, AND WITH 1,244, 707 WITH FIRST SHOTS ASSUMING THEY ALL COME IN FOR THE NUMBER 2 SHOT.THE MID-HUD REGION WILL BE FULLY VACCINATED 92 DAYS—OR NOVEMBER 10 – MORE VACCINATION PLACES NEED UP THERE I SAY. AND PEOPLE HAVE TO PAY ATTENTION TO THEIR SAFETY I’D SAY. THE VACCINES CANNOT HELP IF YOU DO NOT GET THEM.

IN GOOD NEWS , HOME SALES CONTINUE STRONG IN WHITE PLAINS. 63% MORE HOMES IN WHITE PLAINS SOLD IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021 THAN SECOND QUARTER, 2020. THE MEDIAN SALE PRICE WAS UP 19%

THE MEDIAN PRICE FOR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY ROSE 17.6% TO $835,000 FROM $710,000 LAST YEAR. AVERAGE PRICE OF A WESTCHESTER HOME, 1.1 MILLION, CONDO, $405.000, COOP $190,000 2 TO 4 FAMILY, $666,500.

IN THE HEARING ON TURNING 701 WESTCHESTER AVENUE INTO A 5-STORY, 366-APARTMENT MIXED USE CAMPUS ,HELD LATE IN THE EVENING LAST TUESDAY NIGHT, SEVEN SPOKE AGAINST APPROVING THE SENLAC PROJECT, CITING TRAFFIC, DISRUPTION OF NEIGHBORHOODS, TAKING BUSINESS AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN AND ASKED THE COUNCIL NOT TO APPROVE IT . WESTCHESTER COUNTY ASSOCIATION WAS BEHIND THE MIXED USE CONCEPT BECAUSE WESTCHESTER COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES ARE ONLY 15% OCCUPIED AND THE MIXED USE CONCEPT IS A STRATEGY TO MAKE OWNERS’ PROPERTIES PROFITABLE AGAIN. A VOTE COULD COME AUGUST 2.

THE WAY IS CLEAR FOR THE FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NEW YORK PROPERTY TO FINALLY GET OUT OF WHITE PLAINS. IN LIGHT OF HARRISON’S ACQUIRING THE WILLOW RIDGE COUNTRY CLUB FOR $13.5 MILLION BY EMINENT DOMAIN, THE CITY OF WHITE PLAINS COULD DO THE SAME THING. REALTOR SOURCES HAVE TOLD ME THE $13.5 MILLION PRICE IS MARKET VALUE FOR GOLF COURSES THESE DAYS. WE’LL SEE YOU NEXT WEEK!”