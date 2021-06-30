COUNTY ORDERS INSPECTION OF KEY BUILDINGS: MICHAELIAN, 112 E. POST ROAD AND OTHERS.

Hits: 8

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From County Department of Communications. June 6, 2021:

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER

(ON CELLPHONE) IN FRONT OF THE MICHAELIAN BUILDING, 148 MARTINE AVENUE,THE COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING MARCH 2018., ONE OF THE COUNTY OWNED BUILDINGS SCHEDULED FOR INSPECTION (WPCNR NEWS ARCHIVE)

In light of the tragedy in Surfside, Florida, County Executive George Latimer has directed the County Operations Team to review the most recent inspections of all major County-owned office buildings to assess the structural status of each building. These inspections include buildings on 148 Martine Avenue in White Plains, 112 E. Post Road. in White Plains, 100 E. First Street in Mt. Vernon and others.

Where no inspection has been recently conducted – meaning within the last three years – Latimer has tasked crews to determine if a new inspection is warranted. The mission clearly is to identify any underlying problems and address them as quickly as possible.

The County does not believe there are any such dangerous issues at hand, and the circumstances of the Florida incident are very different from County structures, but that tragedy is a wake-up call to all entities to ensure the safety of the people who work in any such building.

Once the review is complete, the County will ask our Administration representatives to report to the Board of Legislators and all such findings will be released for public information.