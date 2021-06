Hits: 8

JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS 21 YEARS WESTCHESTER’S ONLY NEW ROUNDUP

EXCLUSIVE WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION DAY TRIBUTE VIDEO –

FROM WHITE PLAINS WEEK AND WHITE PLAINS COMMUNITY MEDIA’S RITA SANTOS —

A GRADUATION THEY WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER-

WATCH FOR IT AT THE CLOSE OF THE PROGRAM

THE FAUCI REPORT ON THE DELTA COVID VARIANT THREAT

THE WPCNR VACCINATION RACE

RENT RELIEF

STATE SENATOR SHELLEY MAYER ON REMAINING POWERS GOVERNOR CUOMO HAS HE CAN INVOKE NOW WITHOUT LEGISLATURE APPROVAL, TO KEEP COVID FROM GOING OUT OF CONTROL.

EDUCATION AID SUSTAINED AT NEW LEVELS FOR BEYOND THREE YEARS

COVID NEW INFECTIONS CONTNUE AVERAGING JUST A QUARTER A PERCENT

WHITE PLAINS AND WESTCHESTER EMPLOY IS UP! IN MAY