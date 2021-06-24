BERKELEY COLLEGE WEBINAR ON LONG TERM EFFECTS OF COVID JUNE 29 AT NOON



As people across the country, deemed “long haulers,” have been experiencing brain fog and other cognitive deficits after their initial infection from COVID-19, the Berkeley College Office of Disability Services and the National Rehabilitation Association’s Metropolitan New York Chapter offer a free webinar to learn about the long-term effects of COVID-19.



This presentation will discuss the effects of Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome and how to find the resources and support to address memory and executive functioning difficulties. Admission is free, but registration is required.



WHEN: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 12 p.m.



SPEAKERS:

Sharon McLennon-Wier, PhD, CRC, LMHC Berkeley College Director, Disability Services (above, left)

Michael J. Smith President of Berkeley College,

Chris Kempski Co-President of the National Rehabilitation Association’s Metropolitan New York Chapter,

Wendy Hersh Co-President of the National Rehabilitation Association’s Metropolitan New York Chapter,

Bonnie Marks, PhD, CRCSenior Psychologist in the Brain Injury Day Treatment Program at Rusk Institute (above)

Tracie DeFreitas, MS Principal Consultant, ADA Specialist at Job Accommodation Network (JAN) (above, right)



To register Click here or go to: “Long Haulers: Post-Acute Covid-19 Syndrome: The Aftermath of Cognitive Disability”

For more information Click here or go to: Long Haulers: Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome: The Aftermath of Cognitive Disability