WPCNR MARCH OF HEALTH. Special to WPCNR from White Plains Hospital. June 3, 2021

PRESIDENT OF WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL, SUSAN FOX,

ADDRESSES OPENING CROWD AT RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR THE CENTER FOR ADVANCED MEDICINE AND SURGERY WEDNESDAY COMMENTING ON WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL ROLE IN TREATING COVID DURING THE LAST YEAR

White Plains Hospital (WPH) opened the doors to its most significant campus addition to date Wednesday: the new Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery (CAMS) – a 252,000-square-foot, nine-story outpatient center located at 122 Maple Avenue, at the corner of Maple and Longview avenues, in White Plains.

This facility features state-of-the-art operating rooms, endoscopy, ambulatory and procedure suites, wound care delivered through hyperbaric chambers, advanced imaging, non-invasive diagnostic testing and specialty physician offices.

CAMS is the largest dedicated outpatient facility for White Plains Hospital and one of the largest in Westchester County. Connecting to both the main Hospital and Center for Cancer Care, CAMS is the latest addition to the Hospital’s ongoing campus transformation, which included a new Center for Cancer Care, completed in 2016, and the Hospital’s new lobby, inpatient tower, and operating room renovation, completed in 2015. Since 2015, approximately 622,000 square feet have been renovated or added to the Hospital and its offsite locations.

“As the past year confirmed, having access to advanced care right here in our community is critical,” said Susan Fox, President and CEO of White Plains Hospital. “This new facility represents an important step forward in expanding access to comprehensive care delivered by top healthcare professionals in diverse specialties. It also furthers our commitment to enhancing the patient experience, providing the latest advancements in treatment and technology to better serve the needs of our community.”

The new Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery will feature ambulatory surgery, endoscopy suites, wound care delivered through hyperbaric chambers, and cutting-edge imaging such as the first and only PET (positron emission tomography) MRI scan in Westchester. This technology provides a higher level of detailed views than traditional MRI, allowing for more precise diagnosis and treatment. The Center will also feature top physicians in such specialties including: Orthopedics; Urology; Pain Management; Ears, Nose and Throat; Thyroid; Colorectal; Vascular; Plastic; and Bariatric care; as well as a comprehensive new Heart and Vascular Program.

Dr. Philip Ozuah, President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, added, “The new Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery is a tremendous achievement. As a Health System, we are focused on advancing our long-held mission of providing exceptional care to our extended communities. White Plains Hospital has quickly become the tertiary hub for advanced care in the Hudson Valley.

“Later this year, the cardiac surgery team from Montefiore will begin performing cardiac surgery at White Plains Hospital. This new facility will allow for local patient access to these surgeons, who will be working side by side with area physicians supporting a comprehensive cardiac program and represents just one more example of our commitment to providing local access to world-class physicians and advanced services.”

Features of the new Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery include:

Enhanced Patient Experience:

The patient drop-off driveway is integrated into the building’s design, allowing for convenient drop off. Two pedestrian bridges will connect the outpatient facility to the main Hospital and the Longview Parking Garage for optimal convenience and seamless access.

Design and Construction:

The project was designed in accordance with the principles of sustainable construction to support energy efficiency, water efficiency, light pollution reduction, and indoor air quality. The project’s architect is Perkins-Eastman; the facility was built by Turner Construction; the structure utilizes 2,800 tons of steel and 1,100 glass curtain wall panels.

Smart Building Features: The building will feature a robust IT infrastructure designed to facilitate current and future medical technology and telemedicine. An intelligent infrastructure will support automatic building management, energy efficiency through technology and real-time data collection.

The move-in for departments and programs in CAMS will be in a phased approach beginning on June 7.

Floor by Floor Layout:

Level 2: Advanced Imaging

Level 3: Surgical Suites

Level 4: Endoscopy & Procedure Suites

Level 5: Women’s Imaging

Level 6: Non-oncologic Infusion Suite, Pre-Procedure Testing, Urology

Level 7: Heart & Vascular Program – Cardiology, Electrophysiology, Vascular surgeons and Future Home of Cardiothoracic surgeons

Level 8: Orthopedic Surgery, Spine Surgery and Interventional Pain Management

Level 9: The Carl Weber Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, Surgical Specialties including: bariatrics, colorectal, ENT, endocrine and plastics.