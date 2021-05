THE JOHN BAILEY WHITE PLAINS REPORT ON WVOX 1460 TRANSCRIPT OF THIS MORNING’S LIVE BROADCAST

Hits: 5

JOHN BAILEY, REPORTER

REPORTS TUESDAYS AT 7:50 AM on GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER

WVOX 1460 AM

WHERE ITS 50 DEGREES AND SUNNY IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA.

“THIS WAS REOPENING WEEK WHEN GOVERNOR CUOMO ANNOUNCED REMOVAL OF MOST RESTRICTIONS ON RESTAURANT IN-DOOR DINING IN NEW YORK CITY AND THE MIDHUDSON, LONG ISLAND AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES.

I GOT TO WONDERING IF THE STATE SENATE AND THE STATE ASSEMBLY COVID OVERSITE COMMITTEE of 10 THAT OFFICIALLY APPROVES COVID POLICY NOW THAT THE GOVERNOR’S EMERGENCY POWERS HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO EXPIRE. I WENT TO WHITE PLAINS STATE SENATOR SHELLEY MAYER TO FIND OUT IF THE COMMITTEE APPROVED THESE POLICIES.

“SENATOR MAYER CALLED WPCNR THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO CLARIFY THE PROCESS OF APPROVAL. SHE SAID THE PROCESS WORKS THIS WAY WHEN THE GOVERNOR ISSUES A ‘DIRECTIVE” THE OVERSITE COMMITTEE IF THEY ARE COMFORTABLE WITH THE NEW POLICIES, OR THEY DO NOT BRING IT TO THE FLOOR THEY LET IT PROCEED.

“SO FAR SHE SAID THERE HAS BEEN NO EFFORTS TO RAISE ISSUES ON THE DIRECTIVES IN THE SENATE OR ASSEMBLY, THAT’S IN THE LAST WEEK, SO SHE INTERPRETS THIS TO MEAN THE COMMITTEE IS COMFORTABLE WITH THE NEW GUBERNATORIAL DIRECTIVES.

“I ASKED HER IF THERE WAS ANY THOUGHT TO DISCONTINUING DAILY COVID TRACKING REPORTS GOING FORWARD. SHE SAID SHE BELIEVED IN RETAINING THE REPORTS AND EXPANDING THE DATA RATHER THAN CUTTING IT BACK CONSIDERING THE ADMINISTRATION HAD HELD BACK CERTAIN DATA BOTH HOUSES HAD WANTED.



WESTCHESTER COUNTY POSITIVES IN THE FIRST WEEK OF MAY HELD STEADY AT 1% OF THE

59,450 TESTED FROM SATURDAY MAY 1 TO SATURDAY MAY 8 SHOWING THE STEADY RISE IN

FULLY VACCINATED WESTCHESTER RESIDENTS

CONTINUES THE WEEKLY TREND IN LOWER AND LOWER NUMBER OF INFECTIONS THAT STARTED

THE TURNAROUND IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE DISEASE APRIL 1.

SINCEAPRIL 1ST THE AVERAGE NUMBER OF POSITIVE NEW CASES A WEEK HAS

DECLINED FROM APPROXIMATELY 400 NEW CASES A WEEK TO 93 ON THE END OF SATURDAY.

IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS OF APRIL THERE WERE 3,971 PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE WHICH

RESULTED IN 116 HOSPITALIZATIONS LAST WEEK. THAT’S A 3% HOSPITALIZATION RATE.

THE NUMBER OF PERSONS TESTING POSITIVE THIS WEEK MAY 3 TO MAY 10 WAS 857 AN INFECTION RATE OF

1%–WE HAVE HAD 5 STRAIGHT DAYS OF 1% POSITIVE PERSONS OF MAY 1 TO MAY 9 WAS 857,

IF 3% ARE HOSPITALIZED WOULD RESULT IN ONLY 27 PERSONS BEING HOSPITALIZED IN

TWO WEEKS. 74 WERE REPORTED HOSPITALIZED SUNDAY MAY 9 LAST DOWN 200 CASES IN

TWO WEEKS.

“WESTCHESTER HAS 44% FULLY VACCINATED 429,158 OUT OF 967,612 PERSONS, DUTCHESS, 38%, ORANGE COUNTY 32%, PUTNAM 41%, ROCKLAND 33% SULLIVAN IN THE CATSKILLS 32% ULSTER THE LEADER IN PERCENTAGE, 46% FULLY VACCINATED BUT ONLY 78,676 PEOPLE COMPARED TO WESTCHESTER’S 429,158—WE IN WESTCHESTER ARE GETTING CLOSE TO 50%.

“ NOW HOW SOON AT THE PRESENT RATE OF VACCINATIONS CAN THE MID HUDSON REGION GET TO HERD IMMUNITY , DENNIS?

CURRENTLY THE VACCINATIONS A WEEK ARE RUNNING 39,000 A WEEK FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE GETTING FIRST SHOTS THAT’S —3,481 A DAY.

“AS OF MAY 10, 35% OF THE MID-HUDSON POPULATION OF 2.3 MILLION IS FULLY VACCINATED LEAVING 1.5 MILLION TO GO.

“AT A DAY RATE OF 9,500 VACCINATIONS DELIVERING SECOND SHOTS TO THE 1.5 MILLION LEFT NEEDING A SECOND SHOT, IT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 107 DAYS OR AUGUST 15 BEFORE THE MID-HUDSON REGION ACHIEVES HERD IMMUNITY.

“THE MAYOR OF WHITE PLAINS TOM ROACH REPORTED THERE ARE 80 ACTIVE CASES IN OUR CITY DOWN 59 FROM A WEEK AGO. WE ARE AVERAGING 4 NEW CASES A DAY. CASES ARE CONTINUING TO DECLINE IN NEW YORK STATE, CURRENT STATE POSITIVITY RATE IS LESS THAN 2%

“ARCHBISHOP STEPINAC HIGH SCHOOL IN WHITE PLAINS IS STARTING CONSTRUCTION ON A SCIENCE CENTER AND A FINANCIAL CENTER CLASSROOMS THIS SUMMER WHICH WILL BE READY FOR CLASSES THIS FALL. YOU CAN HEAR FRANK PORTANOVA VICE PRINCIPAL OF CURRICULUM AND ACADEMC STUDIES TELL ABOUT THE PLANS ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK, AVAILABLE TO SEE ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG JUST SCROLL DOWN THE VIDEO WALL TO WHITE PLAINS WEEK

“LAST WEDNESDAY WAS UNITED NATIONS WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY TO REMIND GOVERNMENTS OF THE NEED TO RESPECT THEIR COMMITMENT TO PRESS FREEDOM AND A DAY OF REFLECTION FOR REPORTERS ABOUT THE ISSUES OF PRESS FREEDOM, PROFESSIONAL ETHICS AND TO REMEMBER “WHEN JOURNALISTS CAN’T ASK, WE CAN’T ACT.” WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY’S SLOGAN: INFORMATION IS A PUBLIC GOOD. REPORTERS HAVE TO THINK AND REPORT ON THE ANSWERS TO THE TOUGH QUESTIONS. THANK YOU DENNIS AND TONNY“