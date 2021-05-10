Mayor Tom Roach and His Monday Covid Report

Hits: 4

There are currently an estimated 80 active cases in our City, down 59 from a week ago. Over the last 7 days, we are averaging 4 new cases per day. Cases are continuing to decline in our city and in New York State as a whole. The State’s current positivity rate now stands at less than 2%. This is Big news, and is a direct result of vaccination efforts.

Capacity limits on restaurants and venues will end on May 19th. However, occupancy will still be limited based on social distancing guidelines.

It was announced today that all SUNY and CUNY students returning for in-person instruction in the fall must be fully vaccinated and the Governor is urging private colleges in the state to do the same.

The County Center in White Plains and the Yonkers Armory are now open to any eligible New Yorker age 16 and older for vaccinations on a walk-in basis.

If you have questions about the vaccine or are uncertain whether to take it, I urge you to speak with your doctor, or utilize trustworthy information sources such as White Plains Hospital, the CDC, and New York State Dept. of Health.

Choosing to be vaccinated protects you, your family, and our community – and it is Free. Additionally, it will speed your return to normal activities. Now is the time to check getting the shot off your list. All three of the vaccines authorized for use in the United States are safe and effective and available in White Plains.

Our next call is on Monday, May 17th. Until then remember, we’re standing together by staying apart.

Actualmente hay un estimado de 80 casos activos en nuestra ciudad, 59 menos que hace una semana. Durante los últimos 7 días, hemos tenido un promedio de 4 casos nuevos por día. Los casos continúan disminuyendo en nuestra ciudad y en el estado de Nueva York en general. Actualmente la tasa de casos activos en el estado es de menos del 2%. Esta gran noticia es resultado de los esfuerzos que se están haciendo para vacunar a todos los neoyorquinos.

Los límites de capacidad de ocupación en restaurantes y locales finalizarán el 19 de mayo. Sin embargo, aún se requerirá distanciamiento social dentro del establecimiento.

Hoy se anunció que todos los estudiantes de SUNY y CUNY que regresen a clases en persona en el otoño deben estar completamente vacunados y el gobernador está instando a las universidades privadas del estado a hacer lo mismo.

El City Center en White Plains y el Yonkers Armory ahora están abiertos a cualquier neoyorquino que cumpla con los requisititos y que tengan de 16 años en adelante sin necesidad de cita previa.

Si tiene preguntas sobre la vacuna o no está seguro si debe ponérsela, lo insto a que hable con su médico o utilice fuentes de información confiables como White Plains Hospital, la CDC y el Departamento de Salud del Estado de Nueva York.

Si se vacuna estará protegiendo a su familia, a nuestra comunidad, y a usted mismo. Hágalo es gratis. Además, acelerará su regreso a sus actividades normales. Las tres vacunas autorizadas para su uso en los Estados Unidos son seguras y eficaces y están disponibles en White Plains.

Nuestra próxima llamada es el lunes 17 de mayo. Hasta entonces y recuerde que estamos más juntos manteniéndonos más separados.