VACCINATIONS TODAY. 23% of ALL 7 MID-HUDSON COUNTY POPULATION FULLY VACCINATED. WESTCHESTER 40%.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Office, with WPCNR local details PROVIDED . May 3, 2021:

(Editor’s Note: The day after Governor Cuomo announced the lowest state wide infection rate of Coronavirus new cases of 1.5% of those tested –the lowest infection rate since October 28– he issued this report on the progress of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Local details: In the Mid Hudson region consisting of Westchester, Dutchess, Orange , Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster Counties, 705,877 persons have completed both doses, 23% of the 3,100,000 total residents in all 7 counties.

On Saturday, Westchester County found 96 persons testing positive of 8,391 tested for an infection rate of 1.2% the county lowest total percentage since the second wave of covid spread began 6 months ago.

The last time the county tested this low was October 21, when the positive rate was 1.3%. This completed a week where total persons tested positive in the county averaged 1.6% per day. The number of new persons found positive for covid was 857.

In two weeks time given a hospitalization rate of 3% last week would find 25 persons needing hospitalizations, down from 120 hospitalizations a week when new positives were running 400 a day just before April 1 and hospitalizations of persons testing positive were running at the rate of 4.3% in the county. End Editor’s Note)

The Governor’s report:

93,940 Doses Administered in the Last 24 Hours

More than 1.2 Million Doses Administered Over Past Seven Days

Vaccine Dashboard Updated Daily on the State’s Vaccine Program Here

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. 93,940 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.2 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 20 allocation of 1,419,795 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.

“Our progress in beating back this virus has allowed us to slowly reopen our state and, if more people get vaccinated and the overall metrics continue to move in the right direction, we are optimistic that we can stay on this trajectory.” Governor Cuomo said. “We cannot afford to get cocky, nor can we get lax in our vaccination efforts. Even as the spring season is in full swing and more people want to get outside and enjoy the warm weather, the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate is still on. I remind all New Yorkers who still need to get the vaccine that it’s the only way to show support for our health providers who work tirelessly to get shot into people’s arms – and for everyone in their community who is vulnerable to this virus.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccinefinder.org to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 15,643,329

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 93,940

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,208,303

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 46.5%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 34.9%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 546,833 1,448 414,676 2,023 Central New York 448,121 678 367,696 2,374 Finger Lakes 561,640 1,373 434,193 2,464 Long Island 1,184,046 6,014 864,287 5,119 Mid-Hudson 982,767 2,878 705,877 4,674 Mohawk Valley 221,091 405 178,828 1,282 New York City 4,235,606 20,009 3,120,647 36,340 North Country 205,217 367 179,431 1,022 Southern Tier 292,504 642 234,205 1,257 Western New York 601,826 2,692 455,271 2,546 Statewide 9,279,651 36,506 6,955,111 59,101

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Total Doses Administered/Received First Doses Received First Doses Administered % of First Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 1,115,785 933,441 83.70% 670,255 546,833 81.60% Central New York 874,055 776,387 88.80% 495,580 448,121 90.40% Finger Lakes 1,109,300 966,203 87.10% 638,315 561,640 88.00% Long Island 2,219,030 1,987,972 89.60% 1,328,415 1,184,046 89.10% Mid-Hudson 1,804,090 1,617,493 89.70% 1,073,865 982,767 91.50% Mohawk Valley 477,125 390,756 81.90% 264,210 221,091 83.70% New York City 8,094,595 7,075,058 87.40% 4,807,400 4,235,606 88.10% North Country 421,290 377,942 89.70% 226,805 205,217 90.50% Southern Tier 590,370 509,317 86.30% 335,005 292,504 87.30% Western New York 1,151,745 1,008,760 87.60% 681,335 601,826 88.30% Statewide 17,857,385 15,643,329 87.60% 10,521,185 9,279,651 88.20%



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630 Week 19 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18 738,340 507,620 1,245,960 16,437,590

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.