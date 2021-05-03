FOR THE RECORD: ATTORNEY ANALYSIS OF WHAT WHITE PLAINS SHOULD INCLUDE IN TELECOMMUNICATIONS CELLTOWER ORDINANCE SCHEDULED FOR VOTE THIS EVENING

Hits: 3

WPCNR FOR THE RECORD. Excerpts of Attorney Analysis of Specifications to be addressed in zoning for Small Wireless Facilities: Used with permission. May 3, 2021:

WPCNR has obtained the 49 page analysis prepared by the noted attorney Andrew Campanelli, which was furnished to the City of White Plains, after Mr. Campanelli was commisioned to prepare the report in view of 5GWestchester concerns over the construction of 5G celltowers in White Plains..

WPCNR has excerpted descriptions of primary considerations cities and towns should be aware of in analysis of future celltown installations in the city., beginning with his final recommendations of note: