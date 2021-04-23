VACCINATIONS SATURDAY AT WESTCHESTER COMMUNITY COLLEGE SATURDAY– From County Board Chair, Benjamin Boykin

Dear Friends and Neighbors,We all long to put the days of the COVID-19 pandemic behind us – to go back to life as we once knew it before March of 2020. We hope and pray for the health and safety of our family members and friends, a Westchester County without illness and the loss of life. But – the only way we are ever going to achieve that goal is by doing our part to get vaccinated.



The COVID-19 vaccine works – but it will only protect us if we ALL take it.Below are links to sign up for four upcoming clinics at Westchester Community College (WCC) in Valhalla for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.



Individuals must be 18 years of age or older to receive the vaccine, and must also be able to return to WCC 28 days after their first dose to receive a second dose. Please feel free to share the following:



Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C06D3EB0BFEC0FAEE0530A6C7C16C408Monday, April 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C06DA5DDAFA11434E0530A6C7C16DCF0Tuesday, April 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C06DA5DDAFA21434E0530A6C7C16DCF0To assist residents with getting vaccinated, the Westchester County Department of Health has been regularly posting links on their website www.westchestergov.com/health for one of their vaccine clinics. If you are having a problem with the link, try using a different web browser such Google Chrome. Or, if you need assistance registering, please call 914-995-7425.Please help by doing your part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Thank you.Sincerely, en EspañolQueridos amigos y vecinos,Todos decíamos dejar atrás los días de la pandemia de COVID-19, volver a la vida como la conocíamos antes de marzo de 2020. Esperamos y oramos por la salud y la seguridad de nuestros familiares y amigos, un condado de Westchester sin enfermedad y sin la pérdida de la vida. Pero, la única forma en que vamos a lograr ese objetivo es haciendo nuestra parte para vacunarnos. La vacuna COVID-19 funciona, pero solo nos protegerá si TODOS la tomamos.A continuación, se muestran los enlaces para inscribirse en cuatro clínicas próximas en Westchester Community College (WCC) en Valhalla para la primera dosis de la vacuna Moderna. Las personas deben tener 18 años o más para recibir la vacuna, y también deben poder regresar a WCC 28 días después de su primera dosis para recibir una segunda dosis. No dude en compartir lo siguiente:Sábado 24 de abril de 9 a.m. a 5 p.m.

https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C06D3EB0BFEC0FAEE0530A6C7C16C408Lunes 26 de abril a partir de las 1:30 p. m. a las 5 p.m.

https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C06DA5DDAFA11434E0530A6C7C16DCF0Martes 27 de abril de 10:30 a.m. a 4:30 p.m.

https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=C06DA5DDAFA21434E0530A6C7C16DCF0Para ayudar a los residentes a vacunarse, el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Westchester ha estado publicando regularmente enlaces en su sitio web www.westchestergov.com/health para una de sus clínicas de vacunas. Si tiene un problema con el enlace, intente utilizar un navegador web diferente, como Google Chrome. O, si necesita ayuda para registrarse, llame al 914-995-7425.Por favor ayude haciendo su parte para detener la propagación de COVID-19. Gracias.Atentamente,