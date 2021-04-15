WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY REOPENS FOR ALL SERVICES APRIL 29

Hits: 34

WPCNR MEDIA NEWS. From Brian Kenney, Director, White Plains Public Library. April 15, 2021:

At last night’s meeting of the Board of Trustees, it was decided that the Library building would open to the public effective Thursday, April 29.

Some facts about our reopening:

We are reopening with the exact same level of service we offered over the summer: A limited number of patrons will be welcome to browse the first floor collections and check out material, while the Trove will be open for appointments, one family at a time

The Library hours will remain unchanged (Monday-Thursday, 10 am to 7 pm, Friday and Saturday 10 am to 5 pm, closed Sunday)

Our Grab & Go service will end close of business, Wednesday, April 28. Effective Thursday, April 29 we will revert to having a Holds collection; as was true in the past, patrons will need to come into the building and check out holds material themselves

All staff and patrons must abide by the protective practices outlined in the Addendum to our Code of Conduct. Please review the Addendum. We remain committed to everyone wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

I will schedule a Town Hall meeting for Monday to answer questions regarding this reopening as well as to discuss the next fiscal year, beginning July 1.

Finally, on behalf of the Board and myself, a big thank you for everyone’s efforts at providing excellent services and programs this past year. It has truly been extraordinary. As part of developing a strategic plan, we have been interviewing patrons and collecting information through the survey on our website. Time and again, patrons have expressed their thanks for all you have succeeded in accomplishing throughout this difficult year. These three patrons said it best:

I am very pleased with how the library staff responded to the pandemic and developed tools for the public to use — to stay connected, to continue to be library patrons, to read, to listen, to learn. Some people needed resources for home schooling. The staff was great. The staff is great.



I love the White Plains Library. The staff is always polite and helpful. I really appreciate that the library found ways to accommodate lending books & providing programs during the pandemic. Thanks to your commitment to serving the community, I was able to enjoy good books during the pandemic. Thank you White Plains Library Staff, keep up the great work!



The library has done an amazing job responding to COVID. The expanded access to online streaming and materials, the zoom author discussions and classes, and the incredible responsiveness of the team have all been fantastic! THANK YOU!!!