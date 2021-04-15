WEATHER WHITE PLAINS 9:45 A.M. EDT:50 CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES: RAIN TO COME

Hits: 34

Today Periods of rain. High near 53. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight –Rain continues. Cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible

.Friday: Rain continues. 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. (Forecast, National Weather Service)