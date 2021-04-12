“At the Turning Point:” Mayor Tom Roach’s Monday Message on Covid

Hits: 161

” There are currently an estimated 301 active cases in our City, down 46 from a week ago. Over the last 7 days we are averaging 20 new cases per day. The state has estimated that 28.4% of Westchester County residents are now fully vaccinated, 42.8% have received at least one shot. Progress!

Individuals 18 and over are eligible for any one of the three authorized vaccines. 16 and 17 year olds can only receive the Pfizer vaccine at this time. Younger children are not yet eligible, although Pfizer has applied for authorization to vaccinate children at age 12 and above. All three vaccines authorized for use in the United States are safe and effective.

There are a number of ways to obtain a vaccination appointment.

● Check vaccinefinder.org for local pharmacies, clinics, and other locations that have received doses of the vaccine and schedule your appointment online or call the provider directly for an appointment. VaccineFinder was developed by Boston Children’s Hospital with support from the CDC.

● Check the State website, ny.gov/GetVaccinated for appointments at state–run vaccination sites. Check the site regularly, as new appointments become available throughout the day.

● Go to Health.Westchestergov.com, to check availability and schedule an appointment at the County-run vaccine clinic located at Westchester Community College.

● For those who need assistance securing an appointment, call our White Plains COVID Angels at (914) 422-1378 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

It remains critical that we all double down on the common sense safety measures that have proven effective: Continue to wear a mask when you are within 6 ft. of others and practice social distancing. It is vital that we continue to take these precautions to give the vaccines a chance to get ahead of the virus.

We are at the turning point, now is not the time to slip backwards!

Our next call is on Monday, April 19th. Until then remember, we’re standing together by staying apart.

Actualmente hay un estimado de 301 casos activos en nuestra ciudad, 46 menos que hace una semana. Durante los últimos 7 días, hemos tenido un promedio de 20 casos nuevos por día. El estado estima que el 28,4% de los residentes del condado de Westchester ya están vacunados y el 42,8% ha recibido al menos una inyección. ¡Qué gran progreso!

Las personas mayores de 18 años ya llenan los requisitos para recibir cualquiera de las tres vacunas autorizadas. Los jóvenes de 16 y 17 años solo pueden recibir la vacuna Pfizer en este momento. Los niños más pequeños aún no pueden ser vacunados, aunque Pfizer ha solicitado autorización para vacunar a niños a partir de los 12 años. Las tres vacunas autorizadas para su uso en los Estados Unidos son seguras y eficaces.

Hay varias formas de obtener una cita de vacunación.

● Visite vaccinefinder.org para averiguar que farmacias, clínicas y otros lugares locales han recibido dosis de la vacuna y haga su cita en línea o llame al proveedor directamente para programar una cita. VaccineFinder fue desarrollado por el hospital de niños de Boston con el apoyo de la CDC.

● Visite el sitio web del estado, ny.gov/GetVaccinated para hacer una cita en los sitios de vacunación administrados por el estado. Visite el sitio con regularidad, ya que se añaden nuevas citas regularmente.

● Visite Health.Westchestergov.com para ver si hay citas disponibles en el Westchester Community College.

Aquellos que necesitan ayuda para hacer una cita, pueden llamar a nuestros Ángeles COVID de White Plains al (914) 422-1378 entre las 8:00 am y las 6:00 pm.

Aun es fundamental que pongamos en práctica las medidas de seguridad de sentido común que han demostrado ser efectivas: continúe usando una mascarilla cuando esté a 6 pies de otras personas y practique el distanciamiento social. Es vital que sigamos tomando estas precauciones para que las vacunas tengan tiempo de adelantarse al virus. Estamos en el punto de inflexión, ¡ahora no es el momento de retroceder!

Nuestra próxima llamada es el lunes 19 de abril. Hasta entonces, y recuerde que estamos más juntos manteniéndonos más se