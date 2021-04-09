Planning Forum Sponsored by League of Women Voters ZOOMING APRIL 22

SAVE THE DATE!

White Plains: Who Are We Planning For?



A Zoom Roundtable Discussion

Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Register Now!As part of the League of Women Voters of White Plains mission to promote an informed and engaged electorate, we invite you to join us on Thursday April 22, 7:30 p.m. for a Zoom roundtable discussion, “White Plains: Who Are We Planning For?”.



One year into the pandemic and with local elections for mayor and common council later this year, now is a good time to consider the future of city planning here in White Plains. What are the needs of White Plains going forward, how can competing needs be balanced? How has the pandemic influenced thinking about the needs of our city? What can residents do to influence the direction of development in our city?



We have invited Mary Cavallero, former member of the White Plains Planning Board, David Schiff, retired city planner, and Chris Gomez, commissioner, White Plains Planning Department for a lively roundtable discussion.



To register and receive a link for this Zoom program click here. We will take audience questions in advance.



For further information contact lwvwp.info@gmail.com