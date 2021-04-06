COUNCIL OKS $9.8 MILLION TO PURCHASE 3 PARCELS FOR UNSPECIFIED PURPOSE. MAYOR ANNOUNCES REVISION OF COMPREHENSIVE PLAN BEGINS.

Hits: 11

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. By John F. Bailey. April 6, 2021:

New development continues in White Plains.

Last night, the Common Council approved acquisition of three building complexes on East Post Road acquiring them for unspecified future project(s). They are 26-28 East Post Road, being purchased from East Post Road LLC for $1.5 Million; 42-44 E Post Road Properties being purchased from I.R 42-44 EPR LLC for $5.4 Million. Parcel 60 is being purchased from Bridgestone Corporation for $2.9 Million . The Council approved payment of $9.8 Million in financing to the owners of the properties to obtain the parcels

In approving the purchase of the three urban renewal parcels, Mayor Thomas Roach responding to the only person making public comment who asked for the city to update its comprehsnive plan, said the city is responding to calls for revising the city comprehensive plan not revisited since 2006. He announced a consultant had been hired to organize the process.

The Council approved a 500-unit apartment complex at the Gateway II lot now used for open pit parking. The project, first appearing in 1984 will be built at 85 Lexington Avenue by Greystar Real Estate Partners, the first of new projects proposed to bring close commuter residences to the Transit District. The Mayor said the building would include restaurants and street level establishments and lighting to bring new activity and attractions at the station area.

The Council also approved a site plan extension to Lennar builders until March 4, 2023 for continuing the Lennar development of 60 South Broadway, the former White Plains Pavilion site that was demolished and foundation dug and has been in a redesign process due to the market conditions. Lennar is currently building The Mitchell on Mamaroneck Avenue.

It extended the site plan for AME Zion Church affordable housing project.

A public hearing was set for May 3 for a hearing on the new proposed 2021-2022 Budget.

The rezoning of Chester Avenue will have a public hearing on May 3.

The Council set a public hearing for May 3 for the Senlac multi-use campus project proposal for a 5-story multi-use building on the site of 701-777 on Westchester Avenue.

The council agreed to consider a proposal for an 87 unit hotel from the Meryde Hotel Group on 441 Central Avenue

The Council extended until November 4 the Farmers Market on Church Street season. The Farmers Market debuts April 21.