428 New Infections Daily in Westchester in Week. 7 MID-HUDSON COUNTIES 4 WEEKS AWAY FROM 50% VACCINATED

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey based on New York State Vaccine and Covid 19 Workbook Statistics. April 5, 2021:

Through Saturday, Westchester County continued to average 428 New Covid Cases a day, and continued at a 4% rate of new positives a day.

Westchester averaged the lowest rate of new Covid cases of the seven counties in the Mid-Hudson region the last seven days from March 28 to through Saturday, the day before Easter, April 3. The Sunday figures should be out today after 2 PM

Vaccinations in Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, Putnam, Ulster, Sullivan and Westchester Counties (making up the Mid-Hudson Region),according to the New York State Vaccination Tracker), are approximately on target to have their populations (totaling 2,321,972 people) 50% completely vaccinated with the Covid vaccine by the end of April.

Westchester County from March 28 through Saturday, April 3, had the lowest percentage of number of new positives a day 4 % in the 7 counties. Westchester, the state reported had 3,002 new positives (4%) in 75,715 persons tested.

Two weeks from now at a 4.3% hospitalization rate, (the hospitalization rate has had no change in Westchester that has been reported) the county has been using for a month, would result in 129 Hospitalizations in 2 weeks.

The other 6 Mid Hudson counties averaged 6% new infections a day Dutchess, 4.5% new infections a day (128 a day); Orange, 6.7% (128), Putnam,6% (48/day), Rockland, 5.0%(145/day), Ulster, 4.4%(69/day), Sullivan 7.4%(39/Day).

The number of completed vaccinations are roughly the same in all 7 counties.

Westchester leads in residents with completed vaccinations as of this morning’s NY State covid vaccination tracker, with 24% of eligible citizens vaccinated (228,763 people) and 38% residents with one shot (363,783). If we assume Westchester vaccinates 22,000 persons a day for 26 days, that would vaccinate all those 363,783 by the end of April plus another 208,000 first shots or second shots the county should be at 62% completely vaccinated by the first week in May. There is potential for 771,217 Count Residents to be completely vaccinated by the middle of May,hitting 80% vaccinations.

It should be noted that with the high rate of infections in the other six counties in the mid-Hudson region that the areas of all seven counties would need an abundance of caution, strict observation of masking and social distancing.

All 7 Counties at the present positive covid infection rate, are generating 1,073 new positive infections a day in a population of 2,321,972. Though that percentage of positives is every low 1/3 of a percent; it still totals 7,511 new infections a week across all 7 counties, which if the 4.3% hospitalization rate is holding up, means possibly 322 new hospitalization in 10 days.