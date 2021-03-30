BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DOT GREEN LIGHTS NYC CONGESTION PRICING

Hits: 7

WPCNR WHEELS AND RAILS. Statement from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. March 30, 2021:

“This morning we received word from the Biden Administration that the U.S. Department of Transportation will allow New York State to proceed with the federally required Environmental Assessment and public outreach for the nation’s first congestion pricing program in New York City.

“Congestion pricing is an internationally proven method to reduce traffic congestion, enhance the availability and reliability of public transportation, and improve our air quality, and it will play a critical role as New York and the nation begin to recover from the pandemic and build back stronger and better than before. This advancement is also another step forward in generating the $15 billion the state needs to fund the MTA’s five-year $51.5 billion capital plan, which will transform the accessibility, reliability and convenience of the system for users of all ages and abilities.

“We thank President Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for advancing this important program, and we look forward to continuing to work together to further advance our nation-leading $306 billion infrastructure plan, which is preparing the State to be globally competitive for generations to come. This announcement, which comes on the heels of yesterday’s news that the Biden Administration has approved a plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind nationwide by 2030, demonstrates once again the commitment of our new partners in Washington to support our efforts to move New York in the right direction.