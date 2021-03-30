JOHN BAILEY’S TUESDAY WVOX 1460 REPORT: FOR THE RECORD

Hits: 11

Good morning from White Plains New York USA where it is 50 degrees on spring break week for White Plains schools and just so they do not get out of the back to school routine the 9th and 12th grades started last week and to give our happy schoolers preparing to go back to school April 5 the academic mood—-

The White Plains Democratic City Committee is sponsoring a $500 essay contest for White Plains High Schoolers from public, private and religious schools.

The top three winners will get to have lunch with District 17 Congressman Mondaire Jones. First prize is $500, Second prize, $250, Third Prize $100.

The topic of the essay: Write your own Inaugural Address.

What would your Inauguration Address be like if you were elected President of the United States?

You have just been elected President of the United States. Write your own Inaugural Address setting forth your vision of America and your goals for the country. Include any specific proposals you want to make.

Your address should be no more than 1,000 words.

The essay should be emailed no later than midnight April 26 to:

whiteplainsessaycontest@gmail.com

Essays must be original.

Include your student name address and email, school and telephone number.

The first week of five day a week in person classes for 12th and 9th grades kindergarten at 5 elementary grades wet wonderfully according to Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph Ricca.

On the streets,

White plains has installed the HAWK warning system suspended above Main Street where it is two way traffic at at Lexington Avenue. The lights are for motorists entering the intersection to be warned to stop when a pedestrian is in the pedestrian cross walk. it is for the motorist, not the pedestrian. This is another effort in the White Plains Share the Streets policy. it is not clear whether this will be extended to other two ways in the city like Post road, Hamilton, Maple or the worst intersection for pedestrians Mamaroneck and Bryant Avenues.

Last week, the question was whether covid infections were plateauing or flattening.

The numbers on covid infections through Sunday the last two weeks provided by the state leave no doubt.

Covid infections are going up at a 4.1% rate of infection in Westchester County which leads the Mid-Hudson region in new cases, and more persons are getting covid more often around the county the last month.

You can tell by the number of infections daily the last two weeks centered of course in the most populated areas but also with cause for concern– spreading to the lesser populated towns.

People are relaxing their guard against covid and perhaps socializing irresponsibly.

Yonkers had 327 new cases each day the last two weeks through March 28.

New Rochelle 140 a day

Mount Vernon 126 a day

White plains 68 a day

Port Chester up to 63 new cases a day

Mamaroneck, Mamaroneck Township and Larchmont, 48 new daily cases a day combined.

Yorktown, 47 a day

Mount Pleasant, 42 a day

Cortlandt, 38 a day

Somers, 37 a day

The Ossinings, 36 a day combined

Rye City and Rye Brook, 36 a day combined

Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, 32 New cases a day combined

In total the last two weeks, these areas experienced 1,040 new cases of covid in Westchester County the last two weeks.

This is showing the effects of the 400 new positive cases a week the county has been experiencing the last month. In the last two weeks. Westchester has seen 1,045 new cases of Covid, and Westchester leads by far the other seven counties in the Mid Hudson Region.

The 1,045 new positives in the last two weeks, at a hospitalization rate of 4.3% may yield 45 new hospitalizations in Westchester in two weeks.

The rate of covid spread is not plateauing or flattening. It is growing. Please socialize responsibly.

See you next week.