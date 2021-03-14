“To mourn a mischief that is past and gone is the next way to draw new mischief on.”

Hits: 13

Bust of the fictional Othello

by Gaston Veuvenot Leroux

WPCNR NEWS & COMMENT. March 14, 2021:

(Editor’s Note: the following is a continuing commentary from our pundit of the past, that exemplary and wise beyond his years, William Shakespeare, creator of 36 plays in I believe 36 years of his life, that have sustained their relevance to mankind for over 400 years since he wrote them (without a word processor or typewriter.

The plays are still performed today because they speak timeless truths about power, behavior, the flaws of the mind, and our capacity for destroying each other and the ones we love.

Yesterday, the bard enlightened us about the struggle for power and means for obtaining it through quotes from his gripping drama Julius Caesar.

Today the bard’s words concern the ways in which good men or “honourable” men like Brutus and Othello are time and again induced to commit acts and endorse actions that are not in the best interests of the state but ultimately to promote their own interests they are convinced are in best interests of the state, but in reality benefit themselves in the future, or at worst avenge wrong done against themselves.

To set the background of the Bard’s Othello, the title character is a heroic Moor commander of the Venetian Army who is revered by his men for his valor and leadership against the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, a Venetian colony. Being a Moor, he is hated for the color of his skin and his success. The tale was adopted by Shakespeare from the combination of Italian stories and the Arabian Nights. Othello never lived, but there were Moors that did fight for Venice. The play has endured and it is assumed Shakespeare wrote the play to please James I support of the moors in England at the time.

After the Turk fleet is destroyed by a storm, Iago, a lieutenant in the army and Rodrigo a suitor of Desdemona the Venetian beauty who eloped with Othello are enraged at Othello’s success.

Iago plots to convince Othello that his wife is unfaithful with Cassio, Othello’s must trusted officer. When Iago’s plot is successful, Othello, incensed, his honor inflamed is jealous and makes a perplexed Desdemona heartbroken because she does not know the source of Othello’s rage. The play ends in tragedy, but explores the insidious nature of putting one’s personal gain and hurt feelings ahead of the good of the people.

Now when you take these quotations from Othello, you may see some little relevance in the behavior of today—the call for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign by State Senators, State Assemblypersons, Senators, Congresspersons, a who’s who in politics. The quotes give you all you need to know about why we are seeing this today and their motivations. Joan of Arc comes to mind.

“O beware, my lord, of jealousy;

It is the green-ey’d monster, which doth mock

The meat it feeds on. That cuckold lives in bliss,

Who, certain of his fate, loves not his wronger:

But O, what damned minutes tells he o’er

Who dotes, yet doubts, suspects, yet strongly loves!”

“Men in rage strike those that wish them best.”

“The robb’d that smiles, steals something from the thief; He robs

Himself that spends a bootless grief.”

“Reputation is an idle and false imposition; oft got without merit,

And lost without deserving” IAGO, Act II, scene iii

“Good name in man and woman, dear my lord,

Is the immediate jewel of their souls:

Who steals my purse steals trash; ‘tis something, nothing;

‘twas mine, ‘tis his, and has been slave to thousands;

But he that filches from me my good name

Robs me of that which not enriches him,

And makes me poor indeed.” – Othello

“How poor are they that have not patience! What wound did ever heal

But by degrees?

“Men should be what they seem.” Othello

“And his unkindness may defeat my life, But never taint my love.” Desdemona

“So will I turn her virtue into pitch

And out of her own goodness make the net

That shall enmesh them all.” Iago

“Trifles light as air are to the jealous confirmations strong as proofs of holy writ.”

“I pray you, in your letters,

When you shall these unlucky deeds relate,

Speak of me as I am; nothing extenuate

Nor set down aught in malice. Then must you speak

Of one that loved not wisely but too well;

Of one not easily jealous, but being wrought,

Perplexed in the extreme…”

“To mourn a mischief that is past and gone

Is the next way to draw new mischief on.”

“When devils do the worst sins, they first put on the pretence of

Goodness and innocence, as I am doing now.” Iago