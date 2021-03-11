Hits: 0



Element 46 Seeking Applicants for Third Cohort

Startup incubator to focus on digital health, fintech, advanced manufacturing and clean energy ventures in 2021

White Plains, New York (March 11, 2021) – Element 46, Westchester County’s premiere incubator program, is recruiting scalable startups ready to take their venture to the next level this spring.

For the first time since launching, the program will focus on supporting businesses in key sectors, including digital health, fintech (financial technology), advanced manufacturing and clean energy in its next cohort.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer

“Westchester County has an established position of excellence in many of these industries and we are excited to grow this community through our next Element 46 cohort,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. “We have the infrastructure and assets these startups rely on to succeed and look forward to the continued growth of these, and other, sectors.”

Through the Element 46 program, startups are matched with hand-picked mentors who are leaders in technology, finance, business strategy, venture capital, marketing or other key areas. Participants also gain access to a group of dedicated professional service providers, including accountants and IP attorneys, who provide pro bono services to cohort members. This spring, the program will also include its first ever “Pitch Day”, enabling participants to present their businesses to investors from across the tri-state region.

“The Element 46 experience is tailored to supporting scalable startups,” said Deborah Novick, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Westchester County Office of Economic Development. “We provide entrepreneurs with education, mentorship and the critical networking they need, to help them deepen their connections to the County and build a strong foundation upon which to grow their business.”

Startups can apply to the third cohort of Element 46 by visiting Element46.org/Apply before March 30, 2021. Priority will be given to applicants working in digital health, fintech (financial technology), advanced manufacturing and clean energy. Revenue-generating startups outside of these priority sectors are also welcome to apply.

“Westchester startups benefit from a strong and well-connected entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Westchester County Office of Economic Development Director Bridget Gibbons. “We look forward to welcoming a new group of startups into the Element 46 program and watching them grow and scale in the months and years to come.”

To learn more about Element 46 or apply to the next cohort, visit: Element46.org/Apply.

About Element 46

Element 46 incubator provides training, mentoring and free workspace, to enable startups to develop their businesses within a network of peers. Entrepreneurs are embedded in an existing start-up community within Westchester. To learn more, visit Element46.org.