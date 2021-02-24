WP Library Suspends Grab & Go Pickup due to Covid-19 Infection Until March 8

AARP Tax-Aide Program

We’ve always been happy to host the AARP Tax-Aide at the Library. But tax aide this year–like so many things–will be different.



The White Plains AARP Tax-Aide program will not be able to offer the kind of in-person service taxpayers have become used to for so many years. The primary concerns remain the health and safety of taxpayers and preparers, and the protection of confidential taxpayer information.



Instead, AARP will operate a no-contact, electronic service, which involves the transmittal of instructions, forms, permissions, and scans of tax documents using email, and consultations between volunteers and tax payers via Google Meet, which is similar to Zoom.



Go here for all the information about how the program works, as well as contact information.