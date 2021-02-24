Hits: 16

WPCNR GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO CORONAVIRUS REPORT. February 24, 2021:

We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, but there are three obstacles to getting every New Yorker vaccinated—supply, accessibility and hesitancy.

While the supply from the federal government is increasing steadily every week, demand still far outweighs supply.

It’s important that we keep up our fight against the virus even as vaccination distribution accelerates. The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter each day, but we’re not there yet. I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant until the war is won: Wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands.

COVID hospitalizations rose to 5,977. Of the 157,333 tests reported yesterday, 6,654, or 4.23 percent, were positive. There were 1,176 patients in ICU yesterday, up 28 from the previous day. Of them, 799 are intubated. Sadly, we lost 86 New Yorkers to the virus.

(Editor’s Note: Through the 6 days ending Sunday, the Westchester had 2,961 persons test positive for covid, an infection rate of 4.2%. On George Washington’s Birthday Westchester added 391 new persons coming down with Covid an infection rate of 5%)

Urgent for YONKERS and MOUNT VERNON residents can apply for first vaccinations today that will be administered at the new Armory facility at 2 Quincy Street, but you cannot walk in to apply. Starting today, only eligible residents of Yonkers and Mount Vernon, cities with the hightest number of active cases in the county, living in zip codes 10701, 10550, 10553, 10704, 10703, 10552 may call the state at 1-833-967-4829 to schedule an appointment at the Yonkers Armory, 2 Quincy Street, Yonkers New York.

You must call for an appointment you cannot not just go to the Armory for a shot appointment, or just show up for a shot.

Photo of the Day: Today, a mass vaccination site at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn opens to eligible New Yorkers of specific ZIP codes. Check your eligibility and schedule an appointment. (Photo by Kevin Coughlin)

Here’s what else you need to know this morning:

1. As of 11am Tuesday morning, 91 percent of first doses allocated to the state have been administered. This represents 2,252,945 first doses administered of the 2,477,825 first dose allocations received from the federal government. So far, 1,183,999 second doses have been administered out of the 1,390,250 second doses received.

See data by region and county on the State’s Vaccine Tracker: ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

2. Medgar Evers College and York College vaccination centers open tomorrow by appointment. Both these sites, established in partnership with FEMA, will vaccinate 3,000 New Yorkers a day, seven days a week.

For the Medgar Evers College vaccination center, eligible New Yorkers who live in the following ZIP codes can book an appointment today: 11207, 11212, 11208, 11206, 11233, 11213, 11221, 11226, 11236, 11216, 11225, 11210, 11203, 11238. For the York College vaccination center, eligible residents in these ZIP codes can book today: 11436, 11434, 11433, 11419, 11413, 11412, 11422, 11429, 11420, 11411, 11418, 11435, 11428, 11423, 11432, 11427, 11439, 11691, 11692, 11693. On Saturday, scheduling opens to any eligible resident of Queens or Brooklyn. If you’re eligible, schedule your appointment HERE or by calling 1-833-967-4829. Starting tomorrow, you can also head over to either site in person to schedule an appointment if you are eligible.

4. To date, New York has conducted over 36 million tests. New York continues to lead in testing and in less than a week we’ve conducted one million tests. Getting tested for COVID regularly is a great way to ensure your health and the health of those around you. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID or believe you may have been exposed to the virus, get tested. Find a testing site near you. You can also call 1-888-364-3065 to make a free appointment at a New York State-run testing location.

5. Remember, mental health resources are available for New Yorkers who need them. As we continue through the winter we can’t underestimate the mental and emotional strain of the pandemic. New Yorkers can visit https://headspace.com/ny for free mindfulness resources or call our support hotline at 1-844-863-9314.

Tonight’s “Deep Breath Moment”: Transportation patrols can lead to unexpected surprises. This morning, NYS Department of Transportation maintenance supervisor Jim Williamson had an unexpected run-in with a small eastern screech-owl that collided with his windshield while he was on patrol in Schuyler County. Williamson tended to the small stunned bird until it was ready to fly on its own and then was safely released back into the wild. Great work by our DOT staff on this animal rescue.

If you were forwarded this email, you can subscribe to New York State’s Coronavirus Updates here.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo