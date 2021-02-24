Department of Education: No Child Should Be Forced to Go to School to Take an Assessment Test: Regents Exams Not Required for Graduation.

Hits: 12

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From Dr. Joseph Ricca, the White Plains Superintendent of Schools. February 24, 2021:

In a message on the Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca’s Twitter account page this morning, he posted a statement from the Department of Education indicating that assessments and regents exams would not be allowed to be required for graduation, or that children would be required to come to a school exclusively to take them. The State Department is formulating policy reflecting this announcement and will present it at the March Regents meeting.

The Statement below: