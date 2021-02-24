Confirmed: Innoculations to begin at Yonkers Armory on Wednesday, March 3, Tubiolo Says

Hits: 11

County Legislator David Tubiolo has confirmed that after Yonkers and Mount Vernon residents (only) apply for appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations today at the Yonkers Armory, (by calling the State Appointments number, 1-833-697-4829 ) that actual administration of first shots will begin Wednesday March 3, depending on the pace and availability of next week’s vaccine distribution to the new facility.

This morning the telephone line had a half hour delay after only a half hour after it opened at 8 AM, according to a report from a Yonkers resident. How many vaccinations will be able to be administered after March 3 depends on the amount of vaccine does allotted to the Yonkers Armory facility that began accepting requests for appointments today. Majority of shot appointments were being made by telephone, not computer.