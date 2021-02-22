Hits: 0

WPCNR COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER CORONAVIRUS REPORT, February 22, 2021:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced this afternoon the opening of a 1,000 shot-a-day Covid-19 FEMA-created Vaccination facility to be opened for administration of Covid vaccine shots to residents of Yonkers and Mount Vernon residents living in these zip codes only :

Eligible Zip Codes: 10705, 10701, 10550, 10553, 10704, 10703, 10552

The new FEMA location is at the New York National Guard Armory at 2 Quincy Place, Yonkers, NY

Appointments open 2/24 for the folks IN Mount Vernon and Yonkers ONLY in the specific zip codes and then on 3/3 for the rest of the County and this site will be for Westchester residents only.

· Appointments can be made at the Yonkers State-FEMA Vaccination Site on Wednesday, February 24 at 8 a.m, again for Yonkers and Mount Vernon eligible persons living in the above zip codes.

· For the first week of scheduling, appointments at this site are initially reserved specifically for New Yorkers currently eligible for vaccination living in areas with low vaccination rates.

· After one week, appointments at each site will then be made available to all eligible residents of Westchester County.

New FEMA-created Sites in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers will Open March 3 – Eligible New Yorkers Can Begin Making Appointments for Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers State-FEMA Vaccination Sites on Wednesday, February 24 at 8 a.m.

It is unclear at this time specifically what date the actual vacinations will start. It appears the shots will start March 3, but scheduling for your shot in Yonkers and Mount Vernon will begin Wednesday February 24.

CALL THESE NUMBERS FOR QUESTIONS ON ELIGIBILITY AND SCHEDULING