Democratic City Committee Taps Mayor Roach to run for a Third Term in Fall. Selects New Candidate for Common Council, Richard Payne to Join Incumbents John Martin and Justin Brasch to run for Common Council in Fall. Incumbent John Kirkpatrick Denied renomination. Latimer endorsed for County Executive, Benjamin Boykin for County Legislator.

WP Mayor Tom Roach
with NY Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to the Mayor’s left.
The Mayor will run for his Third Term as Mayor Heading the WP Democratic Ticket
John Martin and Justin Brasch
nominated for reelection to Common Council
Richard Payne
Nominated for first time to White Plains Common Council
John Kirkpatrick
Two-term incumbent Democrat Councilman failed in his bid for renomination

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2021. By John F. Bailey. February 18, 2021.

At a virtual meeting of the White Plains Democratic City Committee this evening, committee District Leaders nominated George Latimer for County Executive, Benjamin Boykin for County Legislator and nominated Mayor Thomas Roach to run for a third term as Mayor. Incumbents John Martin, Councilman since 2011 was nominated to run for another full term as Councilman, and Justin Brasch to run for reelection to the White Plains Common Council for a second term

A first-time candidate for Common Council, Richard Payne, Organization Chairman of the City Committee was nominated to run instead of John Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick, an incumbent Councilman who has served for two full terms.

The vote officially nominating Mr. Payne took place because Kirkpatrick contested the nomination.

