WP Mayor Tom Roach

with NY Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to the Mayor’s left.

The Mayor will run for his Third Term as Mayor Heading the WP Democratic Ticket

John Martin and Justin Brasch

nominated for reelection to Common Council

Richard Payne

Nominated for first time to White Plains Common Council

John Kirkpatrick

Two-term incumbent Democrat Councilman failed in his bid for renomination

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2021. By John F. Bailey. February 18, 2021.

At a virtual meeting of the White Plains Democratic City Committee this evening, committee District Leaders nominated George Latimer for County Executive, Benjamin Boykin for County Legislator and nominated Mayor Thomas Roach to run for a third term as Mayor. Incumbents John Martin, Councilman since 2011 was nominated to run for another full term as Councilman, and Justin Brasch to run for reelection to the White Plains Common Council for a second term

A first-time candidate for Common Council, Richard Payne, Organization Chairman of the City Committee was nominated to run instead of John Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick, an incumbent Councilman who has served for two full terms.

The vote officially nominating Mr. Payne took place because Kirkpatrick contested the nomination.